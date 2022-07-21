London
Renaissance Hotel, luxury hotels in London

The best luxury hotels in London

Kick back in style with our pick of the best luxury hotels in London

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
&
Ros Sales
When hotel prices shoot into the stratosphere, so should your experience. Staying in one of the best luxury hotels in London should make you feel cossetted and serene. A successful luxury hotel is more than the sum of a long list of amenities – it needs to make you feel good. That's why the hotels on our list range from old-school classics to the avant-garde, and while most are quite grand, we’ve also included boutique properties, where the luxury quotient is high. If you are lucky enough to be able to afford these places (or better still, you know someone who is), we reckon they'll make you feel very good indeed.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content.

The Goring

1. The Goring

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Victoria

When it comes to the height of luxury, you can't beat a royal seal of approval, which this Edwardian five-star received from Her Maj in 2013. The Goring even hosted Kate Middleton and co the night before her wedding (in the Royal Suite no less). First opened in 1910 by the Goring family – who still run it today – the decor remains classic, but contemporary. Dotted about the place, you'll find staff in red tailcoats, on-hand to help with anything and everything. Each of the 69 rooms are uber decadent, with walls covered in hand-woven Gainsborough Silks, bathrooms hewn out of white and black marble and a lighting system that can be set to ‘bright’, ‘cosy’ or ‘Oooh’. The restaurant is Michelin-starred (naturally), the hotels garden is one of the largest private gardens in the capital and, due to a previous owner’s fondness for toy sheep, each guest gets a cuddly lamb to take home.

Read more
Check prices
The Beaumont

2. The Beaumont

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair

Selfridges’ former garage was transformed into a sumptuous hotel back in 2014 and what a transformation. Gone are the concrete parking spaces to make way for lovely dark-wood panelling, curvy deco furnishings and Regency-style portraits on the walls: the effect is comfortable and clubby. The Colony Grill does old-world glamour to a tee, with rounded banquettes and country murals. The classic theme continues throughout Le Magritte Bar and Gatsby's Room, the latter of which boasts afternoon tea and a live pianist. If you’re really in the money, you may want to stay in Antony Gormley’s ROOM, a Lego-like, stone sculptural addition to the hotel with a wooden-clad room at its heart.

Read more
Check prices
Claridge's

3. Claridge's

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

Enter a world of shining art deco perfection matched with masterful modern touches at Claridge's five-star establishment. Its Reading Room oozes 1930s lounge vibes, there's after-dark glamour in the Fumoir and The Painter's Room flaunts flirty pastels and plump furnishings. Rooms continue the deco theme, with marble galore, pops of gold and sumptuous wood finishes. The spa employs ancient Japanese healing rituals, the afternoon tea looks like a work of art on a plate and, naturally, there are butler and chauffeur services. This is peak luxury.

Read more
Check prices
Corinthia Hotel London
Richard Powers

4. Corinthia Hotel London

  • Hotels
  • Whitehall

It made a successful transition from Whitehall offices to a grand hotel, but the Corinthia wears its status lightly – see its statement spherical lobby chandelier, beneath a central glass dome, sporting one tiny little red crystal globe amid all the white ones. From the stunning, circular Northall restaurant to the high-tech rooms with super-soft furnishings, marble bathrooms – with under-floor heating and bathtubs with built-in TVs – and the peaceful subterranean pool in a spa complex that includes sleep pods and heated loungers, this place plonks you directly in the lap of luxury.

Read more
Check prices
Ham Yard Hotel
Simon Brown

5. Ham Yard Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Soho

Boutique luxury is the mark of the Firmdale brand, of which Ham Yard is a part. Designer Kit Kemp’s trademark bold decor mixes are here in spades: dove greys with splashes of bright colours, traditional and contemporary, plain and patterns. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in light and the whole effect is lovely and sumptuously comfortable. Ham Yard includes a whole central courtyard of curated independent shops, a 190-seat theatre and, on the roof, is a secret, leafy garden.

Read more
Check prices
ME London by Meliá
Francisco Guerrero

6. ME London by Meliá

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Aldwych

Foster + Partners drew up the plans for this hotel, so expect cutting-edge design. It starts with the sci-fi check-in, a sleek black and white atrium awash with ethereal projections and bubbly chilling, ready for your arrival. On the first floor, you step inside a black pyramid. Inside, you find yourself in an atrium: looking up nine floors, you’ll see a tiny triangle of light. Rooms are modishly luxurious, in black, white and grey, and public spaces are sleek. There’s something faintly James Bond-esque about the curvy white sofas in the Marconi Lounge. The Radio Rooftop Bar at the peak of the pyramid is also a fab asset.

Read more
One Aldwych

7. One Aldwych

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Aldwych
  • price 4 of 4

This place is a stunner: contemporary style in a grand old structure (formerly the Morning Post offices). The striking double-height white lobby has floor-to-ceiling windows, framed in dark wood, and is home to the ever popular Lobby Bar. Indigo – a Covent Garden mainstay – pays particular attention to independent producers and boasts a great selection of gluten- and dairy-free dishes. Guest rooms are quietly, comfortably luxurious, with original art, and the tranquil subterranean pool doesn’t only look beautiful, it’s also chlorine-free, thanks to a mineral cleaning system, and plays music underwater.

Read more
Check prices
Ritz
© Olivia Rutherford/Time Out

8. Ritz

  • Hotels
  • Piccadilly
  • price 4 of 4

The Ritz is all about old-school chintz and glamour. The grandeur of the public rooms is something else: the Michelin-starred Ritz Restaurant, where waiters wear pristine white gloves, is a riot of murals, ceiling frescoes, statues and drapes. The Long Gallery goes further, with chandelier-bearing statues, rococo mirrors, pillars and a lot of gilt. Guest rooms have a much-toned-down version of downstairs’ empire-style furnishings and decor, with relaxing pale colours. Needless to say, they are supremely comfortable. Afternoon tea is legendary.

Read more
Check prices
St Pancras Renaissance
Jab Promotions

9. St Pancras Renaissance

  • Hotels
  • St Pancras

Restored to its full neo-Gothic glory, the Renaissance St Pancras oozes high Victorian style and imperial confidence. It boasts a grand staircase – famously featured in the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ video and 2005's Batman Begins – original arched windows, authentic fleur-de-lys wallpaper, painted ceilings and faux-medieval murals. Most of the guest rooms take a more restrained approach, opting for contemporary luxury. Tiled walls around the blissful underground pool, part of the hotel’s spa facilities, lend a Victorian-Moorish vibe.  

Read more
Check prices
Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

10. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

  • Hotels
  • London Bridge

This hotel really is the Shangri-La of modern luxury. With a location on the 34th to 52nd floors of the Shard, peerless views are a given. Guest rooms – like the public spaces – have wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows (even in the bathrooms) and are furnished in glamorous contemporary Asian style with luxury materials like marble and silks. The indoor Skypool on Level 52 provides a tranquil, if surreal, spot for a swim. There are also three four unique dining and drinking venues to choose from: GŎNG, Bar 31, TĪNG and Sky Lounge.

Read more
Check prices
41

11. 41

  • Hotels
  • Victoria

With staff outnumbering guests by two to one, the bourtique five-star Hotel 41 is about all-out indulgence. Given its proximity to Buckingham Palace (less than a five-minute walk along the same road), it’s also about privacy. Hotel 41 is residents-only, with a lift whisking guests from the discreet lobby straight to the fifth floor. At its heart is the clubby executive lounge, with mahogany panelling, glass-domed conservatory ceiling, books and leather armchairs. Here, complimentary snacks are served all day, with scones at teatime and supper-like dishes appearing later on. Luxurious guest rooms are more contemporary, styled in black and white.

Read more
Check prices
