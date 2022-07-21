When it comes to the height of luxury, you can't beat a royal seal of approval, which this Edwardian five-star received from Her Maj in 2013. The Goring even hosted Kate Middleton and co the night before her wedding (in the Royal Suite no less). First opened in 1910 by the Goring family – who still run it today – the decor remains classic, but contemporary. Dotted about the place, you'll find staff in red tailcoats, on-hand to help with anything and everything. Each of the 69 rooms are uber decadent, with walls covered in hand-woven Gainsborough Silks, bathrooms hewn out of white and black marble and a lighting system that can be set to ‘bright’, ‘cosy’ or ‘Oooh’. The restaurant is Michelin-starred (naturally), the hotels garden is one of the largest private gardens in the capital and, due to a previous owner’s fondness for toy sheep, each guest gets a cuddly lamb to take home.
When hotel prices shoot into the stratosphere, so should your experience. Staying in one of the best luxury hotels in London should make you feel cossetted and serene. A successful luxury hotel is more than the sum of a long list of amenities – it needs to make you feel good. That's why the hotels on our list range from old-school classics to the avant-garde, and while most are quite grand, we’ve also included boutique properties, where the luxury quotient is high. If you are lucky enough to be able to afford these places (or better still, you know someone who is), we reckon they'll make you feel very good indeed.
