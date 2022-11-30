London
Blakes Hotel, best romantic hotels in London

The 12 best romantic hotels in London

Feel all gooey inside thanks to the best romantic hotels in London

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Gail Tolley
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
There’s a reason why so many romantic comedy films are set in London; quite simply, it’s one of the best places in the world to be loved up. The picturesque Little Venice, the historic Whispering Gallery at St Paul's Cathedral, and Waterloo Bridge (which has breathtaking views of the city) are among the many romantic places to visit at any time of year – and we can’t get enough.

But to encourage your love to reach full bloom, it's important to pick a hotel with the right kind of vibe. Breakfast in bed, complimentary cocktails upon arrival, and pampering spa packages are the sort of special touches that can make all the difference when you’re in the mood to woo... or maybe even pop the question.

Here are 10 of our favourite romantic hotels in London. 

Best romantic hotels in London

Claridge's

1. Claridge's

  • Hotels
  • Mayfair
  • price 4 of 4

Staying in this iconic hotel is nothing short of unforgettable. Why? Because from the opulent reception with its sweeping staircase to the polite and uniformed lift attendant, Claridge’s is the very definition of luxury. The hotel is known for its splendid breakfasts in bed, good for those who plan to spend most of their time behind closed doors. Couples will also love the intimate Fumoir bar (once the cigar bar) where you can sip on timeless cocktails in lush art deco surroundings. If you're feeling extra-indulgent, Claridge's is also known for its fabulous afternoon tea, where warm scones are served with decadent Marco Polo gelée. Mmm-mmm.

Best for: luxury seekers

NoMad London
2. NoMad London

Located in the centre of Covent Garden, a stone's throw away from the Royal Opera House, NoMad London lives with the Bow Street Magistrate's Court building. With over 90 rooms and suites on offer – with many a clawfoot tub to soak in – this hotel is the ideal romantic escape in central London. Amenities include a fitness centre, a custom art programme, varied drinking and dining spaces and well-equipped old-worldly rooms to wind away the evening with your S.O.

Best for: central explorers

The Park Plaza Westminster Bridge
3. The Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Following a £79.7 million facelift, Big Ben’s glorious noggin is back on public display. But you don't want to enjoy it craning your neck on Westminster Bridge like a schmuck. You want to bask in the towering timepiece’s magnificence from the comfort of a King-sized bed at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge. From the terrace of the hotel’s penthouse suite, you can see the ol’ clock and the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, The Shard and all the other iconic spots you’ve seen on The Apprentice. The view is so romantic it should probably come with a disclaimer. A ‘we can’t be held responsible if you spontaneously propose to your brother’s girlfriend’ type of thing. Rooms are equipped with 49-inch flat-screen Chromecast TVs and Elemis toiletries, and the hotel also has a spa, pool, brasserie and bar if you can manage to tear yourself away from the window.

Best for: Did we mention the view?

The Rookery

4. The Rookery

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Farringdon
  • price 3 of 4

A wander through pretty Clerkenwell and you’ll become transported back to a lost London: one of winding streets, hidden churchyards and old-world pubs. The Rookery is a hard-to-find boutique hotel housed in a Georgian townhouse where you’ll discover roaring fires, four-poster beds and roll-top baths. Pick the Rook’s Nest suite with its views of St Paul’s and the Old Bailey for the ultimate romantic experience.

Best for: experiencing time-warp London

Draycott Hotel

5. Draycott Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Belgravia

This elegant hotel not far from Sloane Square is housed in a towering redbrick Edwardian mansion. Step inside and it’s all period antiques and tasselled soft furnishings. There’s a charming garden too – a rare find in central London. As well as a helpful 24-hour concierge service, the hotel offers a unique scattering of complimentary refreshments: tea and homemade biscuits in the afternoon, a glass of champagne at 6pm and hot chocolate before bed (from 9.30pm). 

Best for: those after a classic London experience

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

6. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

  • Hotels
  • London Bridge

Fifty floors above London’s bustling streets is this seriously smart hotel in Europe’s tallest – and arguably most alluring – building. Book the 'Romance in the Clouds' package and you’ll be treated to a bouquet of flowers upon arrival, dinner in your room with a complimentary bottle of bubbly, and breakfast in bed the next morning. But the real reason you’re here is for the incredible views – from the skyscrapers of the City to historic Tower Bridge, from here you can see it all… and it’s breathtaking.

Best for: those who want to see all of London without leaving their room

The Sanderson

7. The Sanderson

  • Hotels
  • Fitzrovia

It might be in historic Fitzrovia but The Sanderson is decidedly modern. Housed in a ’50s building with bedrooms designed by Philippe Starck, the look here is all clean lines and statement furniture – and you won’t be able to miss the giant red-lips sofa in the reception. There are two packages for couples. The first includes a free room upgrade, champagne, breakfast brought to your room and late checkout. The second makes the most of the in-house spa, with massages followed by champagne and strawberries brought to you while you recline in the ‘couples slumber pods’. Either way, make time for a drink in the hotel's glorious courtyard garden.

Best for: design lovers

Blakes

8. Blakes

  • Hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 4 of 4

In 2013, the Sexiest Bedroom Award (yes, that really was a thing) was given to the Corfu Suite at Blakes, a stunning white room featuring mother-of-pearl furniture. But the wow factor isn’t confined to that suite alone; each of the rooms at Blakes is decorated in a different style and furnished with remarkable finds sourced from all over the world by hotelier Anouska Hempel, who was famously namechecked by Jennifer Saunders in Ab Fab. If you can’t get into the Corfu Suite pick one of the plush Director's Double rooms for sumptuously unique decor and Bang & Olufsen electronics throughout. 

Best for: admirers of lavish interior design

Bingham

9. Bingham

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Richmond
  • price 3 of 4

This 15-room hotel in picturesque Richmond has one of the most romantic locations of any in the capital. It borders the Thames with a terrace and riverside garden that are beautifully lit up at night. There is romance in the hotel’s history too: it was once the home of early 20th-century love poets Katherine Bradley and Edith Cooper. Each of the bedrooms is named after one of their works. For the ultimate indulgence, book the Lazy Sunday package which includes Sunday lunch in the riverside restaurant, a couple of cocktails in the stylish bar, a night in a boutique room, and then breakfast the next morning.

Best for: true Romantics

The Zetter Townhouse Marylebone

10. The Zetter Townhouse Marylebone

  • Hotels
  • Marylebone

Behind the unassuming facade of this Georgian townhouse is the eccentric ‘home’ of Wicked Uncle Seymour. Spoiler: he’s not actually real. Regardless, at Marylebone’s Zetter Townhouse you’ll feel like you’re staying in the home of an eccentric aristocrat. Book the Lear's Loft Room for the ultimate decadence – an outdoor bath. Hit the tub with one of the Townhouse’s bottled cocktails from the minibar. And if it gets a little too nippy, you can always order hot water bottles to take to bed.

Best for: cocktail fans with bohemian souls

