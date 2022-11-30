The 12 best romantic hotels in London

Staying in this iconic hotel is nothing short of unforgettable. Why? Because from the opulent reception with its sweeping staircase to the polite and uniformed lift attendant, Claridge’s is the very definition of luxury. The hotel is known for its splendid breakfasts in bed, good for those who plan to spend most of their time behind closed doors. Couples will also love the intimate Fumoir bar (once the cigar bar) where you can sip on timeless cocktails in lush art deco surroundings. If you're feeling extra-indulgent, Claridge's is also known for its fabulous afternoon tea, where warm scones are served with decadent Marco Polo gelée. Mmm-mmm.
Best for: luxury seekers