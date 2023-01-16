Time Out says

The Kray twins, Oscar Wilde, Emmeline Pankhurst – many a big name has walked through the doors of the notorious Bow Street Magistrates’ Court in Covent Garden, but none will have had such a comfy time as those who check in to the NoMad hotel, which took over the Grade II-listed building in 2021. The inside has been totally transformed, enveloping you with dramatic, dark, wood-panelled walls, 1920s New York-style flourishes, theatre-inspired artworks and a plant-filled atrium that must be one of the most photographed restaurants in London.

The rooms are exceptionally comfortable, with some of the more pricey ones coming with in-bedroom baths and views straight into the Royal Opera House across the road. Everything here feels slick and luxurious – from the plumped velvet sofas no to the marble bathrooms – but nothing is too fussy or stuck-up.

For dinner, there’s seasonal British fare (including Sunday roasts) in the spectacular main restaurant. But if you want a more intimate dining experience, head next door to Side Hustle, the atmospheric bar in the former police station, with low lights, leather booths, a Californian-inspired menu (try the build-your-own beef short rib tacos) and enough tequila and mezcal cocktails to guarantee a good night’s sleep.

Neighbourhood

The only other way you could wake up this close to the Royal Opera House was if you fell asleep during a performance of ‘Madame Butterfly’. As well as that particular cultural titan (and the throngs on the Covent Garden piazza), NoMad is just around the corner from the shops of Neal Street and Seven Dials and the theatres on Aldwych and the Strand, and a short-and-scenic walk from the excellent restaurants of Soho and the South Bank. It’s a truly great location for exploring central London.

Nearby

Kastner & Ovens: A takeaway lunch spot with a daily-changing menu of homemade goodies. Somerset House: Art exhibitions and events in a beautiful building right on the river. Oasis Sports Centre: Open-air swimming pool and sunbathing spot – a locals’ favourite.

Time Out tip

If you’ve got time to visit the hotel spa, splash out on the restorative Signature Ricari body treatment – it takes place in the converted prison cell where punk icon Vivienne Westwood was once held.