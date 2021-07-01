From saucy artwork to personalised sex play hampers, we've found the best offerings provided by hotels to help make that night's stay a little bit naughty

If there's one thing you only learn as an adult, it's that being naughty is way more fun than being nice (sorry Santa). And this is particularly emphasised when you're in a hotel room. No idea why. Ahem. So if you're in the market for a bit of slap 'n' tickle in Soho or hanky panky in Hoxton, you've come to the right place. For some, the mere fact of a hotel room is enough to tip the sexy scale, but it’s the added extras that will take your sex life from run-of-the-mill missionary to a full-on wild workout (if only for the night). So set aside the romantic hotels for the night and turn up the heat with our selection of the best naughty hotels in London.

