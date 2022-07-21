London
London's best hotels, Qbic Hotel

The best budget hotels in London

Looking for a cheap and cheerful place to stay? Check in at one the best budget hotels in London

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Jan Fuscoe
Contributor
Ed Cunningham
If you’re not careful, London can be an exceptionally spenny place to live, work or visit. From food and drink to simply going out and doing stuff, drop your guard in the UK capital for just a minute and you might find your wallet feeling very, very light indeed.

Believe it or not, there are actually places in London that you can stay on the cheap. Both big chains and independent hotel joints (yep, even four- and five-star ones) offer some rooms for under £100 a night – you just have to know where to look. And once you’ve saved all that cash? Well, you’ll be freer to spend your wonga on other, more important stuff. Like, erm, going to the pub. Without further ado, below are eleven of the best budget hotels in London.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

London's best budget hotels

Church Street Hotel
Photograph: Booking.com

1. Church Street Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Camberwell

Andalay Andalay! This Mexican-themed family-run hotel in the heart of Camberwell is fun, funky and friendly, thanks to the work of craftsman José Raido, who’s designed rooms that are bright and eclectic, with beautifully tiled bathrooms. A fine organic breakfast is served for £5, there’s an honesty bar, with an impressive range of rums, in the colonial-style Havana lounge, and staff can happily recommend local eateries. Single rooms start at £90, or £70 with a shared bathroom, and free Wi-Fi throughout.

Motel One, Tower Hill
Photograph: Booking.com

2. Motel One, Tower Hill

With its free Wi-Fi, on-site bar and glitzy furnishings, the Motel One in the City is one of the more luxurious budget hotels around. Single rooms start at just £129, which really isn’t much considering the location and facilities on offer. And the Motel One isn’t just cheap in the price of its rooms. Guests should certainly be making the most of exclusive discounts at nearby restaurants – some of which amount to a whopping 50 percent off.

The Judd Hotel
Booking.com

3. The Judd Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Bloomsbury

If you’re after a classic hotel, head to this Bloomsbury stalwart, occupying two Georgian townhouses overlooking Cartwright Gardens which, along with nearby tennis courts, are available for use by guests. Common areas are elegantly stylish, while comfortable, homely rooms feature everything you’d expect in terms of amenities, including free Wi-Fi. The hot buffet breakfast is free too. Nearby sister hotel Jenkins, offers even cheaper options.

The Luxury Inn
Booking.com

4. The Luxury Inn

  • Hotels
  • De Beauvoir

In the heart of bustling Dalston, this modern family-run B&B is located in a converted printing press warehouse. In a stylish loft space four stylish, modern en suite rooms, from £90, have free Wi-Fi and Nespresso facilities. Guests have free run of the cool shared dining room-lounge area, with a kitchen on hand for your free self-service breakfast. The courtyard garden is a plus, and the location is great for cafés and restaurants. 

The Corner London City

5. The Corner London City

  • Hotels
  • Whitechapel

We love The Corner, and this one has more than 170 modular rooms, with comfy beds, decent showers, and a shabby-chic East End location. The DIY operation – self-service check-in and the free snack continental breakfast – keeps prices low prices, from £67, but there are lobby staff on hand, a hangout lounge with games, and a park view for a few quid more. There is free Wi-Fi and affordable parking too, and this branch is handy for Brick Lane and Aldgate East tube.

Stylotel
© Michelle Grant / Time Out

6. Stylotel

  • Hotels
  • Paddington

It’s all in the name: beyond the 19th-century exterior, there’s plenty of futuristic design here, including aluminium panelling and stylish lighting. Clean and modern rooms have en suite pod bathrooms, and there’s free Wi-Fi throughout. For hanging out with your mates, a ‘StyloLounge’ has sofas and flatscreen TVs. Rooms start at £99, inclusive of a full English, but for more space and privacy, check out StyloSuites, around the corner above a pub.

Jesmond Dene Hotel
Booking.com

7. Jesmond Dene Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • King’s Cross

This family-run B&B set on a quiet corner that’s handy for both Bloomsbury and King’s Cross has basic rooms, some with shared bathrooms. Standard rooms have en suite facilities, free tea and coffee, and cable TV. All have free and fast Wi-Fi, and prices include a full English breakfast. With St Pancras close by, it’s handy for the Eurostar and, unusually, there’s secure parking nearby too (from £20 – you need to call ahead).

Z Soho

8. Z Soho

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho

Set within 12 converted Georgian townhouses, Z Soho is a total bargain for this central location. Stylish en suite rooms, with free Wi-Fi and flatscreen TVs, start from £60. Upsides are the organic wool mattresses and duvets, and free cheese and wine between 5pm and 8pm, but rooms are small, some are windowless, and there’s no decent storage space. There are five other branches in town.

9. Hub by Premier Inn

  • Hotels
  • Brick Lane

With five branches in London, this hotel concept is popular. Starting from £65 per night (in West Brompton), everything, from booking and checking in, to basic room controls – temperature, light, food orders, entertainment – is run from your phone or tablet app. Rooms are small but well-designed, with en suite showers, under-bed luggage storage, a mini desk and free Wi-Fi.

Green Rooms
Photograph: Booking.com

10. Green Rooms

This one’s a bit out of the way, but it’s not that far from proper central London. Wood Green tube is under 20 minutes from the West End and half an hour from the City. If you can bear the (not that inconvenient) travel time, you can find yourself a double room at Green Rooms for just £80. In a spectacular art deco building and with loads of on-site events and restaurant pop-ups, it’s a great find for anyone not wedded to staying in zones one and two.

