The Liner
The Liner

The best cheap hotels in Liverpool

A weekend in Liverpool doesn't need to cost the earth. We've found the best (affordable) hotels in the city

Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Rosemary Waugh
So you’re planning a mini-break to Liverpool with twinkling images of afternoon tea, spa treatments and sexy cocktails dancing in your mind’s eye. Or, you’re looking to catch up with some mates and have the night out to end all nights out. Or, you’re the quieter cultural type and you’re all about visiting that new replica Shakespeare theatre and seeing the latest exhibition at Tate Liverpool. Whatever your reason for being here, chances are you’d like to spend your money on the things that actually matter to you – and that doesn’t necessarily mean a fancy pants hotel. To help you pay for the things you like best, we’ve rounded up the best affordable hotels in Liverpool, all of which are in great, central locations.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content.

Liverpool's best cheap hotels

The Resident Liverpool
Image courtesy of The Resident/booking.com

The Resident Liverpool

Affordable accommodation can mean holding back on style. Not so with this chic Ropewalks hotel. Here, the industrial heritage of the building is put to excellent use with lots of exposed brickwork and uncluttered spaces resulting in a cool, urban aesthetic throughout the building. Want more reasons to book? It’s super close to Chinatown, Liverpool ONE and the Tate gallery. Ideal.

The Liner
Image courtesy of The Liner/booking.com

The Liner

Those looking to embrace Liverpool’s maritime heritage should definitely check out The Liner: a fun, ship-themed hotel that’s just ten minutes’ walk away from town. It’s pretty nondescript on the outside, but head through its doors and you’ll find a rather fantastically silly barrage of stripes and portholes. There’s free wi-fi and free parking for your land-based transport as well as 24-hour room service.

Z Hotel
Image courtesy of The Z Hotel/booking.com

Z Hotel

No, you’re not going to be filling your Insta feed with images of the Z’s interiors. But neither are you going to be complaining about the shabbiness of the setting either. This is a no-nonsense corporate-style hotel that delivers on exactly what it sets out to: cleanliness, comfort and functionality. Added bonus: you’re ten mins from the centre and about 15 mins from the Tate and Maritime Museum (if that kind of thing floats your boat. *Sorry*).

Ibis Styles Liverpool
Image courtesy of Ibis Styles Liverpool/booking.com

Ibis Styles Liverpool

If you’re looking for somewhere central but quiet and cheap you could do a lot worse than this Ibis. As with all Ibis Style hotels, the interiors have been given some bold, idiosyncratic additions that, in this case, involve Beatles images and primary coloured furnishings. If you're planning on staying up late, you'll appreciate the city centre location of this venue.

Podworks Hotel

Podworks Hotel

If you’re not overly bothered about having a nice view, then head to Podworks. Yes, the hotel doesn’t have windows but it does have simple, climate-controlled rooms for a pleasing price and a great location near the Cavern Club and Albert Dock. There’s also an on-site café and 24/7 room service, which could make all the difference if you return home from the pub with a rumbling tummy.

Tune

Tune

Tune’s concept is a little leftfield: at this budget chain hotel, you pay for what you use, whether that’s the wi-fi, the towels or even the air-conditioning. Rooms are small, but not uncomfortable, and they all have en-suite shower rooms. The lack of breakfast is a shame but since you’re slap-bang in the middle of Liverpool, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to searching for places to eat.

YHA Liverpool

YHA Liverpool

There are a variety of accommodation options at this branch of the YHA, which is located in the city centre. There are beds to book in dorms, all the way up to six-person family rooms. Elsewhere, you’ll find facilities including a self-catering kitchen, a TV room, bar and even a garden. There’s free parking, though we’d advise you ditch the wheels: you’re about a five-minute walk from Albert Dock and the waterfront.

Pullman Liverpool

Pullman Liverpool

The Pullman might be aimed at a business crowd – it even has a private bridge connecting the second floor to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool – but don't let that deter you. It boasts free 5G wi-fi, 216 well-appointed rooms and a handy location in Albert Dock. Its own restaurant is also the ideal place for a bite to eat before a gig at the Echo Arena, which is all but next door.

Cocoon Pod Hotel
Image courtesy of Cocoon/booking.com

Cocoon Pod Hotel

What is it with Liverpool and subterranean, pod-based, budget accomodation? In any case, there 32 of these windowless spaces at Cocoon. They each come with tea and coffee-making facilities, TVs, iPod docking stations, towels and en suite showers. There’s free wi-fi in public areas and although breakfast isn’t included, there’s an on-site café and plenty to please nearby. Also, it’s just a ten-minute walk to the centre of town.

Recommended
