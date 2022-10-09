Get slap bang in the middle of town without forking out extortionate prices. Generator is a vibrant hostel with dorms (from £26) and private rooms (from £90) on offer. There's quirky lighting everywhere, a games room, bar and a graffiti-painted piano. Add to your culture intake with a short stroll to the British Museum, Piccadilly Circus and other prime sightseeing spots nearby.
The capital’s streets may be lined with all the big names in hospitality, but there’s also loads of great cheap hotels in London that you needn’t trek out to the sticks to find. Yep – we’re telling you that you can stay somewhere better located and more fun than many of the city’s grand five-star hotels, all for less than you’d pay for a slap-up meal at one of London’s best restaurants.
So whether it’s a dorm bed in the heart of Soho, a traditional family-run guesthouse on a period square, or a tech-smart room near St Pancras you’re searching for, London’s got it covered. Have a peek at our list of the best cheap hotels in London and save your pennies for exploring.
