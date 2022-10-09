The capital’s streets may be lined with all the big names in hospitality, but there’s also loads of great cheap hotels in London that you needn’t trek out to the sticks to find. Yep – we’re telling you that you can stay somewhere better located and more fun than many of the city’s grand five-star hotels, all for less than you’d pay for a slap-up meal at one of London’s best restaurants.

So whether it’s a dorm bed in the heart of Soho, a traditional family-run guesthouse on a period square, or a tech-smart room near St Pancras you’re searching for, London’s got it covered. Have a peek at our list of the best cheap hotels in London and save your pennies for exploring.

