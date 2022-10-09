London
Stylotel, hotel
© Adrian Pope

The best cheap hotels in London

Find world-class bargains with our collection of the stellar city escapes

Written by
Patrick Welch
&
Jan Fuscoe
The capital’s streets may be lined with all the big names in hospitality, but there’s also loads of great cheap hotels in London that you needn’t trek out to the sticks to find. Yep – we’re telling you that you can stay somewhere better located and more fun than many of the city’s grand five-star hotels, all for less than you’d pay for a slap-up meal at one of London’s best restaurants.

So whether it’s a dorm bed in the heart of Soho, a traditional family-run guesthouse on a period square, or a tech-smart room near St Pancras you’re searching for, London’s got it covered. Have a peek at our list of the best cheap hotels in London and save your pennies for exploring.

The best cheap hotels in London

Generator

Generator

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Bloomsbury

Get slap bang in the middle of town without forking out extortionate prices. Generator is a vibrant hostel with dorms (from £26) and private rooms (from £90) on offer. There's quirky lighting everywhere, a games room, bar and a graffiti-painted piano. Add to your culture intake with a short stroll to the British Museum, Piccadilly Circus and other prime sightseeing spots nearby.

YHA London Central

YHA London Central

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Fitzrovia
  • price 1 of 4

Whatever you think you know about the Youth Hostels Association, forget it. This is YHA like you've never seen it before. Think stylised colour-block furniture, a sleek bar/pizza joint and fussball. The 100-odd beds are a bit more basic, but with prices that start from £28, you'd be getting an absolute bargain. Especially considering the Fitzrovia location.

Qbic Hotel

Qbic Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Whitechapel

The Dutch invasion of stylish budget hotels continues with this Brick Lane offering focused on community and sustainability: the hotel works with local cycling charity Bikeworks and with Food Cycle. Rooms that are individually styled in bright tones and determinedly youthful, fresh decor start from around £100 a night (for the ‘smart’ room with no view) but all have TVs, rain-shower bathrooms, free tea and coffee, even free bikes, and wi-fi throughout.

The Z Hotel Soho

The Z Hotel Soho

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho

As far as locations go, you can't beat a stay in Soho. The theatre district, major museums, shops, restaurants and bars are all within walking distance. Usually, this convenience comes at a (high) price, but Z Hotel have rooms available from £80 per night. Unsurprisingly, you won't get a lot of space for your money, but you do get all the essentials: en suite, toiletries, flat-screen TV and free wifi.

Pavilion
Harley John

Pavilion

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4

Eclectic is probably the best way to describe Pavilion. But that's not in an OAP-run seaside B&B sense, more of a magazine shoot sense. The rooms are all themed differently with heavy curtains or floral wallpaper or inky ceilings covered in stars. If you like minimalism, you'll hate it; this is one for fans of kitsch. Rooms start at £101, including breakfast.

The Dictionary Hostel
Booking.com

The Dictionary Hostel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Shoreditch

Situated in the heart of party town, and above a bar no less, The Dictionary Hostel is perfect for late-night revelers. All the best clubs and drinking joints of Hoxton, Old Street and Shoreditch are within strolling distance. Then in the day cafes and vintage shops take over. There's also a cafe and laundrette below the hostel, plus a modest courtyard and roof terrace. Beds start from £21 and include breakfast (with bagels from Brick Lane).

The Luxury Inn
Booking.com

The Luxury Inn

  • Hotels
  • De Beauvoir

This family-run bed and breakfast is set in a converted factory in the conservation area of De Beauvoir in Islington and has four en suite rooms that surround a stylish loft space. A self-service breakfast in a shared dining room-lounge area, free run of the kitchen, and a courtyard garden make it feel homely, though if you want to explore, you have a whole of Dalston’s cafés and restaurants around the corner.

Garden Court Hotel

Garden Court Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Bayswater
  • price 1 of 4

For a chance to explore west London without paying west London prices (rooms start at £103), try this independent, family-run hotel on a pretty Victorian street, a stroll from Notting Hill and Hyde Park. Rooms in this grand terraced house have a bright, modern feel and (other than the small ones) plenty of space. The lounge, with its wood floor and leather furniture, is a great place to kick back after a trek through the park after a West End matinee or shopping spree.

Stylotel
© Michelle Grant / Time Out

Stylotel

  • Hotels
  • Paddington
  • price 1 of 4

On the touristy side of Paddington and a brisk walk from the appealing Merchant Square development, this small budget hotel is a retro-futurist dream, with metal panelling, lots of royal blue and pod bathrooms. Rooms can be bagged from less than £109 for a double, and the Stylosuites (which can sleep up to three people, and include breakfast) start from £149. 

Jesmond Dene Hotel
Booking.com

Jesmond Dene Hotel

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • King’s Cross

Situated across the road from St Pancras International, there's little worry about missing your Eurostar from here. Or, indeed, any public transport you might be booked onto, as you can get just about any form from here. Jesmond Dene is a family-run B&B that offers affordable, comfortable accommodation compared to many of London's flash establishments. Rooms start from £110 and are clean and simply decorated. Some have en suites, while other rooms share a bathroom, breakfast is included in the fee and there's free wifi. Should you arrive by car (not many do), there's underground parking nearby, but it costs a pretty penny.

