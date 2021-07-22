The best hotels in Park Lane
Sample some of London's most luxurious stays at the best hotels in Park Lane
There aren’t many other roads in London that are almost entirely dedicated to the luxury hotels that line it. Sitting just off Oxford Street, perched conveniently between Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch underground stations, Park Lane is the home of high-end accommodation. And while there might not be much else going on on this busy thoroughfare, it’s a brilliant location for exploring the city’s more expensive spots. On one side you’ve got leafy green paths of Hyde Park, while on the other is exclusive Mayfair, overflowing with designer shops and upscale restaurants, such as lively Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social and upmarket Indian Gymkhana. Can’t face leaving the hotel for food? No bother – many of the locations are home to much-lauded restaurants in the own right, like Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester and JW Steakhouse at Grosvenor House. There's also al fresco dining to make the most of the sun, with The Dorchester transforming one of their balconies into a new one-off roof top restaurant this summer, complete with huge views of Hype Park.
With so much top-quality hospitality to choose from, we've helped you out by sharing our thoughts on the best hotels in Park Lane.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs
The best hotels in Park Lane
45 Park Lane
A gem in the Dorchester Collection, 45 Park Lane, is known as the Dorchester’s little one – and is a somewhat jazzier version of the mothership. You can still expect luxurious interiors with some youthful panache all its own, though. The Art Deco is remarkable, but there’s lots of contemporary art too, with interiors by New York-based designer Thierry Despont. Their newly-launched spa, sleekly designed by Jouin Manku, was created with references to artistic flora to maximise spaciousness and create a sense of natural tranquility during treatments. Rooms (all 45 of them) come complete with yoga mats, Bang & Olufsen technology and touchscreens to control room functions. Oh, and a grey-suited ‘host’ who will be able to assist you, whatever your needs. Champagne top-up, anyone?
COMO Metropolitan London
Scandi-inspired style is paired with sophisticated finesse at this Park Lane spot from international hotelier COMO. The theme starts in the spacious, white lobby and breakfast room, before continuing in minimalist bedrooms with big windows and pale furnishings. For those wanting to relax after a long day on their feet, each bedroom comes with yoga and meditation TV channels, while a Nespresso machine is on hand to perk you up. And you certainly won’t be going hungry or thirsty – the hotel is home to one of the biggest names in the world of upscale eating and drinking: Nobu. Nobu's Japanese-Peruvian menu serves up classic dishes and sake, as well as signatures like black miso cod, yellowtail jalapeno, and sashimi salad. The hotel is also home to Lobby Lounge, a casually chic dining experience serving up afternoon tea (with Champagne, of course).
The Dorchester
The storied 1930s Dorchester embodies timeless glamour and the highest service values, and is easily one of London’s most iconic hotels. Each of its classic but spacious rooms touts a luxurious white marble bathroom, and baths that are rumoured to be the deepest in London. It also has an abundance of food and drink options. Take afternoon tea surrounded by pillars, palms and drapes in the Promenade or three-Michelin-starred dining at Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester. Even their indulgent spa has its own serene spot for light lunches or tea – the aptly named Spatisserie. Finally, if you're unwilling to compromise on stylish elegance, don't rule out browsing their fleet of luxury cars to make a blockbuster entrance to any event. One 1964 Rolls-Royce Limousine, please!
Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
Nothing says luxury like traditional antique furnishings, lacquered wood panels and veined black marble floors. Fortunately, you’ll be able to find all of these and more fancy touches (fireplaces, private terraces) during a stay at the Four Seasons. The real crowning glory though is the spa that sits on the tenth floor. Head up for an indulgent pampering session paired with unparalled, floor-to-ceiling views across the city. Although all spa treatments will leave you positively glowing, one highlight is their signature deep sleep massage: a full body massage with warmed aromatic oils to help frequent travellers sleep better.
Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel
With its landmark curved frontage, the historic Grosvenor House is one of London’s truly grande dame hotels. It definitely has the years under its belt: for more than 90 years, it has welcomed celebrities, business leaders and royalty through its sparkling doors. Boasting more than 500 bedrooms and a Great Room that’s been titled London’s biggest ballroom, it’ll come as no surprise it’s a well-known venue for big black-tie events. There are rooms to suit all budgets – from fairly traditional rooms through to modern-looking suites complete with classic marble bathrooms. For food, look no further than the American-style JW Steakhouse and its impressive line-up of beef sourced from both sides of the North Atlantic.
You may also like
Support Time Out
We see you’re using an ad-blocker. Ad revenue is Time Out’s main source of income. The content you’re reading is made by independent, expert local journalists.
Support Time Out directly today and help us champion the people and places which make the city tick. Cheers!Donate now