Santa's grotto at Alexandra Palace Ally Pally Christmas
Photograph: Lloyd Winters

Best London Christmas activities for children

Make the festive season even more magical for your little ones at these great Christmas events for kids

Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Rosie Hewitson
Christmastime is exciting at any age, but it really is the most wonderful time of the year when you’re smaller than one of Santa’s elves. All year long, (hopefully) your little ones have been on their best behaviour in order to be put on Saint Nick’s nice list, so why not make their festive period even more special by taking them to some of London’s amazing Yuletide events for kids? All across the capital, there’s so much wintry fun to be had, from ice rinks, Santa’s grottos, dazzling Christmas lights and Christmas theatre shows. Here’s our guide to the best festive activities for children in London. 

RECOMMENDED: Find more festive fun with our guide to Christmas in London.

Christmas activities for kids in London

Christmas theatre shows for kids
Photo by Holly Revell

Christmas theatre shows for kids

  • Theatre
  • Children's

Help make Christmas even more magical while they’re still gullible with a festive theatre show created especially with small people in mind. Treat them to a pre-Christmas present at one of London’s excellent shows for your young ’uns.

Read more
Santa’s grottos in London
Photograph: Winter Wonderland

Santa’s grottos in London

  • Kids

Even the mighty Santa’s plans were affected by lockdown in 2020, so we were robbed of our usual face time with the big guy. No such problem this year, he’ll be very busy flitting from London Zoo to Winter Wonderland to Kew and all over London, ho-ho-hoing and dishing out gifts to the capital’s over-excited children. But now it’s more important than ever to book your kids a slot with ol’ Saint Nick in advance to avoid tears and tantrums. Take a look at our guide to 2021’s Santa’s grottos in London and make a date with the one-and-only Father Christmas. 

Read more
Ice skating in London
Photograph: Natural History Museum

Ice skating in London

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating

Our skating wings were clipped last year, with even the outdoor rinks having to close prematurely. The good news is, most of London’s best ice-skating rinks are back in full force for the 2021-22 season. Winter Wonderland’s is the biggest; Canary Wharf’s is open for the longest period (18 sweet weeks!); Somerset House’s is the most fabulous; and the Natural History Museum’s will be the most missed when it closes FOR EVER come January. Take your pick, lace up your boots and get swishing.

Read more
Christmas lights in London
Photograph: David Madden Photography

Christmas lights in London

  • Things to do

Even the most Christmas-averse individual cracks a blissed-out smile at the sight of a magical festive light display. And London is never in short supply of some thoroughly excellent ones. A trip to one of these truly spectacular illuminations lighting up our city will fill anyone’s heart with a surfeit of cheer. From the centre of town, out to some of London’s lesser-known displays, we’ll be adding them all to this handy list as soon as they’re announced.

Read more
Christmas pantomimes in London
Photo by New Wimbledon Theatre

Christmas pantomimes in London

  • Theatre
  • Panto

Although the 2020 pantomime season was a washout, we’re fervently hoping that 2021 will be back to normal. Certainly all of London’s favourite Christmas shows are back, from our greatest dame Clive Rowe returning to the Hackney Empire, to Julian Clary and the usual crew taking their traditional places in the London Palladium show. Fingers fervently crossed.

Read more
Christmas markets and fairs in London

Christmas markets and fairs in London

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs

Every year, throughout November and December, London fills with the kind of markets that host fairy-light-lined stalls, festive street-food sellers and community tombolas. In fact, whether you’re looking for tasty treats, traditional decorations and cutting-edge arts and crafts or are just shopping for a last-minute present, the capital’s selection of Yuletide stalls are here to help. It seems especially fitting to spend the run-up to Christmas Day picking up presents from markets this year, given what a tough two years it’s been for London’s independent businesses. Plus, you can’t deny that even a trip to the touristy German-style chalet market on the South Bank is an unbeatable way to serve those festive feels.

Read more
London’s loveliest Christmas tree displays
Chris Winter / Wembley Park

London’s loveliest Christmas tree displays

  • Things to do

Christmas in London is always memorable. There are dazzling festive lights, Yuletide markets, glistening ice rinks and not forgetting the city’s display of twinkling trees. From glamorous traditional firs to minimalistic art installations, every year brings a variety of trees to visit around the capital this winter. Here are some of hte city’s best 

RECOMMENDED: The ultimate guide to Christmas in London.

Read more
Christmas carol concerts in London
Photograph: Courtesy of Royal Albert Hall

Christmas carol concerts in London

  • Music
  • Classical and opera

An evening of proper Christmas carols is an absolute must if you’re interested in getting entirely wrapped up in unalloyed festive cheer. Check out our comprehensive round-up of the jolliest and most moving services in the capital. Indoors and outdoors, cathedrals, churches and secular spaces, we’ll be adding to it constantly, as more events are announced. 

Read more
Christmas pop-up cinema in London

Christmas pop-up cinema in London

  • Film

What’s your favourite Christmas film? Are you a ‘Home Alone’ fan or more of a ‘Love Actually’ devotee? Do you think vintage classics like ’It’s a Wonderful Life’ conjure up festive feels more than genre fare like ‘Die Hard’ or ‘Gremlins’? Whichever seasonal movie is closest to your heart, it’s bound to be screening in London over the next few weeks. Pop-up cinemas are, er, popping up all over the city and many of our beloved independent picture houses have curated ace Christmas-themed seasons and special events.

Read more
Quintessential London Christmas activities

Quintessential London Christmas activities

  • Things to do

There’s nothing quite like Christmas in London. From the twinkling lights on Oxford Street to sipping mulled wine at the city’s most festive pub (it’s literally covered in Christmas trees), there are so many quintessential London activities to get you in the festive spirit. Whether you fancy doing some good and volunteering or feel like a bit of wreath-making, London’s got you covered.

Read more
Noir Kringle: The Black Santa’s Grotto Experience
Photograph: Noir Kringle

Noir Kringle: The Black Santa’s Grotto Experience

  • Kids
  • Shoreditch

Set up in 2018 by a mother in search of positive Black representation at Christmastime for her children, Noir Kringle offers a full-on grotto experience with a Black Santa. Kids can tour his vintage workshop surrounded by glitter, presents, stockings and Christmassy sounds and smells. The 45-minute experience includes activities like storytelling, making Mrs Kringle’s magic reindeer feed, mini elf school and, of course, a meet-and-greet – and photo op – with Father Christmas, who will give each child a present. It sounds super fun, but also an important step towards introducing more diversity into Christmas and extending inclusion to (whisper it) fictional characters.

Read more
Museum of Architecture Gingerbread City
Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

Museum of Architecture Gingerbread City

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Belgravia

An entire city of gingerbread. Imagine that. The Museum of Architecture’s Gingerbread City exhibition returns in December to a new pop-up location near Knightsbridge, and features more than 100 architects, landscape artists, engineers and ecologists, all working together to craft a mini settlement made entirely of gingerbread and icing. The Gingerbread City features manor houses, town halls and skyscrapers, and within the guidelines of this year’s theme of ‘nature in the city’, there are also meadows, parks and forests. This year’s exhibition takes place at . Given the amount of gingerbread on display, the Gingerbread City is essential Christmas viewing. Our advice? Eat something before you go – it’s a nightmarishly mouth-watering place to be hungry.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Magic of Christmas at London Zoo
Photograph: ZSL

The Magic of Christmas at London Zoo

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Regent’s Park

London Zoo is the only place in the capital where you can meet Santa plus penguins, otters, tigers, zebras and a whole menagerie of other animals this December. The big guy and his elves need some help asking all the critters what they want for Christmas, so kids can head off on a festive trail to gather information and then send a postcard to Father C to make sure each animal gets a present they’ll love. An audience with the man in red in his grotto will cost extra (from £13.50 per child) and he’s only available on December 4, 5 and 11 to 24 (he’s a busy dude at this time of year). But the zoo’s other seasonal attractions – including the Sensory Sweet Shop, full of candy floss clouds, a marshmallow meadow and a forest of candy canes – will be open through to January.

Read more
Skate at Somerset House
© Life After Print Ltd.

Skate at Somerset House

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Aldwych

What’s a London Christmas, without Somerset House’s iconic ice rink? Skate around the grand neoclassical courtyard on this huge, 900-square-metre outdoor rink, with a 40ft Christmas tree plonked in the middle for maximum Insta-potential. And to get even more in the festive spirit, tunes will be blasting, Hotel Chocolat will be hosting a selection of gifts, and tasty food and drink will be available to feast on.

Read more
Buy ticket
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
Photograph: IMG

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hyde Park

The Grinch would have a real job stealing all the Christmas from Hyde Park’s huge tribute to festive fun. Head along for cheerily lit fairground rides, a child-friendly Santa Land (including Santa’s grotto) and quaint Christmas markets. It’s a real treat for anyone wanting to get into the festive spirit – as long as you’re ready to hear all those songs as you potter around. Other highlights include circuses and the biggest outdoor rink in the UK – it surrounds the Victorian bandstand and is illuminated with more than 100,000 lights. There’s also a German-style Bavarian Village full of frothing steins and live music.

Read more
Buy ticket
‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Sing-a-long
Photograph: Disney

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Sing-a-long

  • Things to do
  • Film events
  • Leicester Square

When Jim Henson took Dickens’s iconic Christmas novel and gave it The Muppets treatment, the world gained something pretty special. Feel the true unrelenting joy of this festive fave at a series of special singalong screenings at the Prince Charles Cinema. Get dressed up and revel in the festive fun. Check the performance dates for which shows feature special appearances from Santa, who’ll be on hand to dish out gifts and generally spread cheer.

Read more
Buy ticket
‘The Snowman’

‘The Snowman’

  • Theatre
  • Children's
  • Holborn

It may seem perverse to put the words ‘snowman’ and ‘genius’ into the same sentence, but the inspired range of delights in this dance adaptation of Raymond Briggs’s book deserves no less an accolade. For kids, the pleasure lies in everything from seeing a coconut, banana and a pineapple perform a limbo dance to the playful flicking on and off a light switch, while for the adults the enjoyment of the show will come from the beautifully performed dance routines and the orchestra’s alternately lively and moving evocation of the iconic score. The love and precision with which the Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s production is put together reinforces its deserved status as a classic.

Read more
A Christmas Less Ordinary at Greenwich Peninsula
Photograph: Greenwich Peninsula

A Christmas Less Ordinary at Greenwich Peninsula

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Greenwich

There’s a lot going on at Greenwich Peninsula this Christmas. Like food? Browse fresh, local produce at the seasonal edition of Flow farmers’ market (every weekend from December 4 to 19) or sample festive street food from around the world at the Design District Canteen food hall. Fancy settling down in front of a Christmas classic? ‘Love Actually’, ‘Elf’, and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ are among the films showing in Design District’s Winter Movie Nights season (weekends from December 4 to 19). Want to be wowed? Check out lighting collective Squidsoup’s ‘Wave’, an audio-visual, interactive light display made up of 500 suspended orbs (from November 29) or Lydia Chan’s technicolour AR fantasy-world installation at the Now Gallery (November 19 to March 6 2022). Plus, there’s jazz at the Bureau and loads of Christmas craft workshops. You’ll never want to leave.

Read more
Festive Fun at London Transport Museum
Photo: London Transport Museum

Festive Fun at London Transport Museum

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Covent Garden

From December 4 the much-loved London Transport Museum will be kicking off its annual festive programme. Loads of stuff to do including Santa being on hand for a selfie, an interactive sleigh exhibit and a festive trail with a weekly prize draw. Santa will be at the musuem every day from 11 to 4pm. Visitors will be able to wander through a festive garden filled with glimmering lights, then get cosy in Santa’s Hideaway to watch a short film about an ‘utterly awesome Underground journey Santa makes with the Tf-Elves’. Fair enough!

Read more
Buy ticket
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Photograph: Richard Haughton

Christmas at Kew Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Kew

This year's after-dark festivities at Kew will, as always, allow you to pace your way around the gardens while taking in a lovely assortment of larger-than-life lighting displays to get you into the Christmas spirit. Specifically, you'll discover sparkling tunnels of light, dancing waterside reflections, and trees drenched in what looks almost like jewellery, before ending up at the famed panoramic Palm House light display. You might even be able to pop in and see Father Christmas on the way, if you've been good this year. And yes, there'll be plenty of delicious independent street food vendors on hand to satisfy your hunger and temperature, with hot food, sweet treats, winter warmers and hot chocolate. 

Read more
Buy ticket
‘A Christmas Carol’ at The Old Vic
Photo by Old Vic

‘A Christmas Carol’ at The Old Vic

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Waterloo

The Old Vic’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ is due to return for its fifth year in a row, with Stephen Mangan playing Scrooge. Everyone from Bill Murray to the Muppets has remixed Dickens’s Victorian thriller about a grasping old miser, redeemed by three Christmas spirits, and this punchy adaptation is a jolly good one. It’s staged in the round and narrated by a hectically costumed chorus of spirits and street folk with pipes, whistles and handbells. Big shot Old Vic boss Matthew Warchus and hit writer Jack Thorne have amped up Scrooge’s backstory with extra lashings of psychology: we see how his debt-ridden bully of a father ruined young Ebenezer's character and – moving to present and future, we see, in his profound sentimental interest in Tiny Tim, the crippled son of his unlucky clerk, how he learns to be a better father to others and to himself. And it hits the spot. Fear of darkness and loneliness, reaching out to your fellow humans through the medium of roast meat, and potent, blingy fake magic: as Dickens probably thought but almost certainly never said, what could be more Christmassy than that?

Read more
Santa’s Grotto at Hamleys
David M. Benett

Santa’s Grotto at Hamleys

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Regent Street

The big man has come back to London’s (and perhaps the world’s) most famous toy shop. One ticket admits a group of three (with extra people costing £15 more, each) and that gets you an unforgettable (in a good way!) personal experience with Santa in his festive grotto (conveniently located in the Hamleys Party Room). Everyone gets to partake in elven festivities and you’ll all come away with an all-important Hamleys goodie bag.

Read more
Buy ticket
Christmas at Kenwood
Photograph: Courtesy of Kenwood House

Christmas at Kenwood

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Hampstead Heath

Kenwood House will be installing a new Christmas light trail at its stately location on Hampstead Heath starting November 26 and running all the way through until January 9. According to the organisers, the trail will be a ‘multi-sensory mix of light, fire and sound’, with installations, a ’light avenue’, laser garden and a banging sculpture by Hannelora Johansson. At the end of the trail, there’ll be craft stalls, street food and a fully licensed bar selling hot booze. If anywhere in London can make you feel Christmassy, it’s Hampstead Heath.

Read more
Buy ticket
Raymond Briggs’s ‘Father Christmas’

Raymond Briggs’s ‘Father Christmas’

  • Theatre
  • Children's
  • Hammersmith

Adapted by theatre company Pins and Needles, this charming Lyric Christmas staple brings Raymond Briggs’s ‘Father Christmas’ to enchanting life. There are a couple of comic moments; a little bit of toilet humour always goes down well with little ones, and when Father Christmas falls over slapstick-style the kids have a good giggle. But it’s certainly not going to keep them – or you – laughing from start to finish. That said, it is a lovely bit of staging, and will definitely put them in a Christmassy mood as they wait for the big day.

Read more
Buy ticket
Natural History Museum Ice Rink
Jenna Foxton | Fanatic

Natural History Museum Ice Rink

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • South Kensington

A staple of London’s winter activities scene returns to us from October – but it’ll be your last time to enjoy its icy charms. The ice rink at the Natural History Museum will take up residence at the South Kensington venue for a final season this year before it gets transformed into a new urban garden. Next year, the area usually occupied by the rink will become a fully accessible green space that the museum hopes will help visitors learn about the diversity of our planet, while also offering scientists a chance to develop best practices to protect our urban nature. Get your skates on for one last glide around the twinkling Christmas tree before our icy friend departs us forever.

Read more
Buy ticket
Percy the Park Keeper’s Winter Wander Trail
Illustration: Nick Butterworth 2021

Percy the Park Keeper’s Winter Wander Trail

  • Kids
  • Morden

This winter, four of the National Trust’s London properties – Ham House and Garden, Osterley Park and House, Rainham Hall and Morden Hall Park – will welcome children to explore their grounds by following a special trail set by author and illustrator Nick Butterworth’s Percy the Park Keeper character. There will be games and activities along the way and many opportunities to spot wildlife, as well as a photo op with Percy and a prize at the end. Meanwhile, the insides of the houses will be decorated in the style of Christmases past, with their cafés serving festive treats.

Read more
Christmas Carols at St Paul’s
Photograph: Jonathan Perugia

Christmas Carols at St Paul’s

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • St Paul’s

Get yourself feeling ridiculously festive with an evening of carols inside Sir Christopher Wren’s architectural masterpiece, aka The Big Lad aka St Paul’s Cathedral. The legendary London landmark hosts a series of free, unticketed carol concerts each year. Visit for family-friendly services and a traditional carol service on Christmas Eve. 

Read more
Storytime with Father Christmas
Photo: Andy Paradise

Storytime with Father Christmas

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Kensington

Father Christmas, aka Santa, returns to his west London crib, aka the Royal Albert Hall. All told, this is a great day out for the weans, what with the whole building’s porch transformed into a full-on winter grotto.  Step inside and you’ll get a tete-a-tete with Santa himself, along with his head elf Crumpet who’ll take you on journey through Christmas Storytime. And yes, every child present gets to take home a gift. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Pick a perfect pantomime this Christmas

