Let’s face it, fun and games are much better in cushioned surroundings – see bouncy castles, ballpits and inflatable slides. So if you’re looking for a superior way to treat your little ones, look no further than soft-play space.

And if you’re going to take your toddler to a foamy pleasure palace, you may as well go for the best version of the experience.

Our list of London’s best soft-play centres includes one that used to be a nightclub and retains that vibe, and another, housed in a church, where you can grab coffee and cake while the kids run riot.

If you’re looking for some sun-safe, indoor entertainment, these are the places to experience a better class of padded pandemonium.

