10 more historic London buildings are now officially ‘at risk’

One of the best things about London is its abundance of historic buildings. Whatever corner you turn in the city, you’re likely to be confronted with a mishmash of iconic architecture: from brutalist behemoths to gothic beauties, London has the lot. But now some of the capital’s old buildings are ‘at risk’ due to neglect and decay. Oh no.

Ten more historic London structures have been added to Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register. The Grade I-listed Church of St George in the East in Stepney and the Upminster Tithe Barn in Havering are two of the buildings most in danger of falling into unsalvageable disrepair.

Dating back to 1729, the interior of Church of St George in the East was gutted during World War II but rebuilt in 1964. The church is seeking funds for a full repair and development, improving access and providing facilities to the local community.

Meanwhile the thatched roof on the Upminster Tithe Barn is in serious need of repair, too. Historic England said the fifteenth-century roof is ‘in a poor state and needs urgent work’, and that Having Council was committed to its restoration.

In some good news, an ‘exceptional’ 41 spots across the city have been taken off the register thanks to various interventions. There are a total of 599 historic buildings in London that are ‘at risk’ of falling down or being destroyed because of ‘neglect, decay or inappropriate development’

These are all the sites added to the ‘at risk’ register:

Church of St George in the East, Cannon Street Road, Stepney

St Peter's Church, St Peter's Close, Bethnal Green

Manor Farmhouse, High Street, Harmondsworth

Part of Former House of Detention, below Kingsway College Clerkenwell Centre, Sans Walk

Livesey Hall War Memorial, Perry Hill

The former London Chest Hospital, Bonner Road, Bethnal Green

Former library, public baths and wash-house, Southwark

Church of St Clement Danes, Strand, Westminster

Repository Woods, Greenwich

Upminster Tithe Barn, Hall Lane, Upminster

You can find out more about Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register here.

Time Out (historic) London

London dates back several millennia so, naturally, has a bucketload of history. And you can find out a decent amount about the city’s past right here on Time Out, from our list of timewarp places in London that time forgot and ranking of historic pubs to history-soaked villages near the capital.

This is the London neighbourhood people want to move to the most.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.