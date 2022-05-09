When modern life gets too much, (time) travel out of London on a nostalgic day trip with nary a screen or a skyscraper in sight

London has a special place in our hearts, obviously. But every now and again modern city living gets a bit too much. Sometimes we need to swap the screens for the serene. Whether it’s with a walk in a park, a scenic bike ride, or a trip to a gallery, there are loads of ways to reset in the city. But sometimes a jaunt further afield is required – and that’s where these picturesque villages come in.

They have old-fashioned character by the bucketload, from wonky cottages to cobbled hilltop towns and blissful seaside villages. Here are nine timewarp villages that time forgot.

