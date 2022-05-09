One street in this Cotswolds village is so well preserved it’s owned by the National Trust. Arlington Row, a neat line of stone cottages along the banks of the River Coln, is straight out of a fairy tale. Built in the fourteenth century, they were converted into weavers’ cottages around 300 years later. They’re all private homes these days, apart from one which you can rent for the night. Number 9 is a teeny, two-bedroom cottage where the lack of wi-fi will complete the illusion that you’ve stepped back to the 1700s.
London has a special place in our hearts, obviously. But every now and again modern city living gets a bit too much. Sometimes we need to swap the screens for the serene. Whether it’s with a walk in a park, a scenic bike ride, or a trip to a gallery, there are loads of ways to reset in the city. But sometimes a jaunt further afield is required – and that’s where these picturesque villages come in.
They have old-fashioned character by the bucketload, from wonky cottages to cobbled hilltop towns and blissful seaside villages. Here are nine timewarp villages that time forgot.
RECOMMENDED: The best day trips from London