3 festive drinks that aren’t just Baileys on ice

Lyaness bar manager Will Meredith talks us through some easy-to-make tipples.

A soul-soothing hot toddy

‘We all know about mulled wines and ciders, but hot toddies are even more delicious. Mix together 30ml of Scotch (any cheap and easy blended whisky works really well), 15ml honey syrup (make it at home using three parts honey and one part hot water) and 100ml hot water. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a small pinch of cinnamon.’

A boozy red-wine punch

‘This wintry sangria will get the party started. Fill a large bowl with ice, then pour in a bottle of red wine, 100ml of dark rum (or any dark spirit you have lying around – American whiskies add vanilla and toffee flavours), 100ml of sherry, 250ml orange juice and 250ml ginger ale. Add a pinch of cinnamon and mix well, before garnishing with a bunch of lemon and orange wedges.’

A creamy eggnog alternative

‘Got a bottle of brandy or cognac for your Christmas pudding? Use it to create a rich, silky drink that competes with a classic eggnog. Pour together 50ml of brandy or cognac with 25ml Baileys and 25ml crème de cacao (or double cream). Shake all the ingredients together in a cocktail mixer or thermos and strain with a sieve into a cup. Top it off with grated nutmeg.’

