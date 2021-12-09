London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: The Connaught
Photograph: The Connaught

These London bars have been named as among the world’s 50 best

We’re at number one! And number two! And 31!

Angela Hui
Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising

Of all the watering holes in all the cities in all the world, it’s official: London is simply the best. The capital scooped big at this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

Since 2009, the association and more than 500 industry experts have been bestowing top honours on drinking destinations all over the globe and London’s Connaught Bar has just bagged the top spot for the second year in a row. The reason for the elegant Mayfair stalwart continuing to reign supreme? Its signature take on the classic Martini, which is made with the bar’s own gin and specialised bitters with homegrown lavender. 

The hotel bar certainly doesn’t do things by half measures: each drink is concocted to your exact specifications and your drinks arrive at your table on a trolley tended by a white-gloved server. 

Photograph: The Connaught
Photograph: The Connaught

That's not all, though. Coming in second on the list is another London haunt: Tayēr + Elementary in Hackney The bar of two halves offers a space for casual cocktails on tap on one side and an experimental bar for ambitious drinkers on the other. Plus, if you time your visit right, you’ll be able to sample some stellar plates from guest chefs taking over the kitchen. The city’s third bar on the list Kwānt at number 31. The Moroccan-themed Mayfair hideaway is currently closed, but has plans to return as a pop-up in the near future and is offering bottled cocktails like negroni and sazerac in the meantime. 

What a fine year to drink in our city. We’ll raise a glass to that.  

Still thirsty? Try more of London’s amazing bars.

Wet your whistle at the city’s finest cocktail bars.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.