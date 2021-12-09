Of all the watering holes in all the cities in all the world, it’s official: London is simply the best. The capital scooped big at this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

Since 2009, the association and more than 500 industry experts have been bestowing top honours on drinking destinations all over the globe and London’s Connaught Bar has just bagged the top spot for the second year in a row. The reason for the elegant Mayfair stalwart continuing to reign supreme? Its signature take on the classic Martini, which is made with the bar’s own gin and specialised bitters with homegrown lavender.

The hotel bar certainly doesn’t do things by half measures: each drink is concocted to your exact specifications and your drinks arrive at your table on a trolley tended by a white-gloved server.

Photograph: The Connaught

That's not all, though. Coming in second on the list is another London haunt: Tayēr + Elementary in Hackney The bar of two halves offers a space for casual cocktails on tap on one side and an experimental bar for ambitious drinkers on the other. Plus, if you time your visit right, you’ll be able to sample some stellar plates from guest chefs taking over the kitchen. The city’s third bar on the list Kwānt at number 31. The Moroccan-themed Mayfair hideaway is currently closed, but has plans to return as a pop-up in the near future and is offering bottled cocktails like negroni and sazerac in the meantime.

What a fine year to drink in our city. We’ll raise a glass to that.

Still thirsty? Try more of London’s amazing bars.

Wet your whistle at the city’s finest cocktail bars.