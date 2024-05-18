The 2024 Muddy Stiletto Awards have spoken – and crowned one Richmond baking spot the city’s best

London is home to thousands of bakeries where you can pick up all kinds of sweet treats. Naming the best bakery of the lot is a tough ask (though we at Time Out have had a go) and the latest to chip in with its take on the capital’s finest baking spot is the Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards are dished out according to votes, and this year over 500,000 readers went to the ballot. In London’s bakery category, this year’s winner was the Swiss Bread Bakery in Richmond.

Owners Tanja Burri and André Brogli are from Switzerland and pride themselves on the authenticity of their bakery. The small cafe has been serving traditional Swiss bread (hello, it’s in the name) and pastries since 2020. Highlights from the menu include the delicious soft zopf (a plait-shaped Swiss bread) and the giant chicken schnitzel sandwich.

Photograph: Swiss Bread Bakery and Cafe

Swiss Bread Bakery and Cafe wasn’t the only bakery to get a nod at this year’s Muddy Stilettos. Quince Bakery in Islington also picked up the award for best ‘local food / drink producer’.

On the hunt for more baked goodness? We (and London) have much more where that came from. Did you see that the Times named five London bakeries the best in the country, the Telegraph gave a nod to two London baking spots and that industry giant British Baker heaped praise upon three artisan spots in the capital?

