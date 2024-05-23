A brand-new cycle route has opened in south London

Central London’s busy roads and dangerous junctions hardly make it a dream cycling destination, but cycleways for commuters have expanded enormously over the last few years, from the north of the city to the south. And it doesn’t look like the breaks on London’s cycle-friendly ambitions will be pulled any time soon.

In fact, Southwark Council has just signed off plans for a brand-new cycle lane alongside Peckham Rye Park. The stretch between Nunhead Lane to Stuart Road is already used by 1,096 cyclists every day, but that will soon become Cycleway 35 Phase One, connecting Bermondsey and Lewisham.

Original plans were for a two-way cycle track, but residents worried that would be too hazardous for pedestrians who’d share crossings with cyclists. There are also land regulations in the way of running the lane through Peckham Rye Park.

Instead, it looks like there will be an uphill segregated cycle lane southbound, and northbound cyclists will share the road. Southwark Council still needs to acquire planning permission for the cycleway, but that looks likely to go ahead, according to Southwark News.

The plans also include installing floating bus stops around the junction at Nunhead Lane, but that might prove a bit controversial.

Life in London on two wheels

London’s roads can be pretty polluted and stuffy to get around on two wheels, but there are actually some great places to explore on a bike, if you know where to look. There are nine dreamy bike rides in and around London here, plus plans to launch an epic, 15-mile walk and cycle route all the way from Peckham to Epping Forest and a brand-new cycle highway in south London. These are London’s most popular cycle routes, according to Lime.

Did you see that a new public square and play area is coming to St Paul’s?

Plus: South London will soon get a brand-new street market.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.