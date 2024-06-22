Revealed: the London boroughs with the noisiest neghbours

London is many things, but quiet is definitely not one of them. As much as we love this city’s stunning attractions, pumping clubs, bustling bars, it can be hard to find a moment’s peace. But what part of London is the loudest of them all?

You might be thinking somewhere like Camden, Soho or Liverpool Street might see the highest amounts of noise. But property experts Clear Amber has looked into noise complaint data across the city to find out which boroughs get the most rowdy (or which just have the most people making a fuss about it), and the result might surprise you.

The study found that Kensington and Chelsea sees the most noise complaints in the city – 731.3 per 1,000 people to be exact. That’s more than 60 times the national average, which is apparently only 12 complaints per 1,000 people. According to Clear Amber, the west London borough has also seen the highest increase in noise complaints, with reports increasing by a whopping 1,208 percent over three years.

Tourist hotspot Westminster was named London's second noisiest area (potentially because of the aforementioned tourists) with 86.8 noise complaints per 1,000 people while Islington ranked third with 79.4 complaints per 1,000 people.

The sound of silence

Contrary to popular belief, you can actually find some places in London to enjoy some calm. Take it from our Time Out experts. These are our favourite hidden gardens and green spaces in London, some of the city’s most zen places and the its best alternative places to visit.

Loads of London bakeries and pastry shops have been named the best in the world.

London is officially one of the world’s most expensive cities for expats.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.