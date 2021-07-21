Always a fave when we’re in Borough Market and in need of a good feed and extremely soothing vibes, the perennially charming Elliot’s are about to open their eagerly awaited second site.

Elliot’s Hackney will be bringing their original restaurants classic dishes – and yes, we of course mean those incredible cheese puffs – to the former location of The Corner Deli on Mare Street from July 29. There’ll also be a woodfired grill, sourdough pizza and more all-natural wines than you can shake a very big stick at.

The new Hackney restaurant will be opening exactly 10 years on from the original Borough Market digs, which Samanthan Lim and Brett Redman launched in 2011. ‘We are very excited to be able to open a restaurant in East London, our home for the last decade and where some of London's most exciting restaurants are based,’ says Redman. Like the original spot, the new opening will rely on lovely independent produce from Borough Market, Natoora, Henderson Seafood, Fin & Flounder, Swaledale, Txuleta and many other independent likeminded producers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliot's (@elliotslondon)

Head chef Matt Tarantini will also be whipping up signature Elliot’s dishes like rose veal tartare and woodfired cheesecake alongside General Manager Cameron Dewar (previously of Elystan Street), who’ll be in charge of keeping that hefty wine list in order.

It sounds like it’ll be pretty lush in Elliot’s 2.0 when it comes to decor, too. Seating 70 guests, it’ll have a curved bar made of sustainably sourced eucalyptus wood and brushed stainless steel as well as an outdoor seating area that gives you a prime spot on Hackney’s main drag. All we have to ask now is what took them so long?

121-123 Mare Street, E8 3RH

