A Paddington pop-up shop has just opened in a major London train station

There’s loads of Paddington stuff happening in London over the next few weeks, all of it celebrating the release of the third Paddington film in cinemas. As well as a Paddington statue trail, and a limited print edition of Time Out guest-edited by Paddington, there’s also a shop dedicated to the Peruvian bear coming to the city.

The Paddington in Peru pop-up shop is open at Paddington station from now until March 31. Visitors will be able to take home all sorts of Paddington-themed merch, including cuddly toys, key rings, puzzles, badges and more. You’ll be able to have your photo taken with Paddington’s statue too.

If you can’t get to the shop, you can also buy Paddington in Peru merch online. The film is out in cinemas on November 8, here’s everything we know about the flick so far.

Photograph: Studio Canal

