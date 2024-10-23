Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

A Paddington pop-up shop has just opened in a major London train station

Get all sorts of Paddington merch ahead of the release of ‘Paddington in Peru’

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
Paddington in Peru pop-up shop in Paddington Station, London
Photograph: Studiocanal
Advertising

There’s loads of Paddington stuff happening in London over the next few weeks, all of it celebrating the release of the third Paddington film in cinemas. As well as a Paddington statue trail, and a limited print edition of Time Out guest-edited by Paddington, there’s also a shop dedicated to the Peruvian bear coming to the city. 

The Paddington in Peru pop-up shop is open at Paddington station from now until March 31. Visitors will be able to take home all sorts of Paddington-themed merch, including cuddly toys, key rings, puzzles, badges and more. You’ll be able to have your photo taken with Paddington’s statue too. 

If you can’t get to the shop, you can also buy Paddington in Peru merch online. The film is out in cinemas on November 8, here’s everything we know about the flick so far

Paddington statue
Photograph: Studio Canal

For more things to do with kids in London this half term, check out our ultimate guide to children’s activities and attractions in the capital

ICYMI: A spectacular immersive Pokémon experience is coming to central London next month

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.