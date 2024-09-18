Ahoy there shipmates, something is coming on the horizon. A full-size replica of a 17th-century Spanish warship will sail into London next week, and Londoners can hop on board.

Want to catch a glimpse of the enormous Galeon Andalucia? Get yourself to Tower Bridge on Monday September 23. At approximately 4pm, the bridge will be drawn up to let the mighty 500-tonne vessel pass through. It will then dock up in St Katherine Docks, the marina next to the Tower Bridge, where visitors will be allowed to look around inside.

London is the next stop on the galleon’s world tour, where it has already visited France, Germany, the Netherlands and numerous cities in the UK. The ship will arrive in the capital from Gravesend in Kent.

The Galeon Andalucia is a full-size replica of the Spanish ships that played a huge part in historical marine navigation, crossing some of the biggest cultural and trade routes for more than 300 years. It will be open to the public from September 24 until October 6. Visitors can find out more about life aboard its decks with the ‘floating’ museum’s interactive presentations and exhibits, along with videos, projections, historical documents and demonstrations by crew members in traditional costume.

Want more ships in London? Check out the HMS Belfast, Cutty Sark and the National Maritime Museum.

ICYMI: An immersive Barbie DreamHouse is in London’s West End this week.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

The Fourth Plinth’s newest artwork is a monument to trans lives – and it’s just been revealed.



Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.