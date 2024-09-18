Subscribe
A replica 17th century warship will arrive in London next week – and Londoners can hop on board

The Galeon Andalucia will be docked at St Katherine Docks near Tower Bridge from September 24

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
Galeon Andalucia
Photograph: Alamy
Ahoy there shipmates, something is coming on the horizon. A full-size replica of a 17th-century Spanish warship will sail into London next week, and Londoners can hop on board. 

Want to catch a glimpse of the enormous Galeon Andalucia? Get yourself to Tower Bridge on Monday September 23. At approximately 4pm, the bridge will be drawn up to let the mighty 500-tonne vessel pass through. It will then dock up in St Katherine Docks, the marina next to the Tower Bridge, where visitors will be allowed to look around inside.  

London is the next stop on the galleon’s world tour, where it has already visited France, Germany, the Netherlands and numerous cities in the UK. The ship will arrive in the capital from Gravesend in Kent

The Galeon Andalucia is a full-size replica of the Spanish ships that played a huge part in historical marine navigation, crossing some of the biggest cultural and trade routes for more than 300 years. It will be open to the public from September 24 until October 6. Visitors can find out more about life aboard its decks with the ‘floating’ museum’s interactive presentations and exhibits, along with videos, projections, historical documents and demonstrations by crew members in traditional costume. 

