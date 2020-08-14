A socially distanced beer festival is happening this bank holiday

Nothing shows you how much Londoners love craft beer like a lockdown. Since March, we’ve seen a full evolution of schemes to help keep us in posh hops. First, there were the beer deliveries and booze subscriptions, followed by the pub in a box, and then came the boom in takeaway pints. Now that some of us have tentatively resumed trips to the pub, the beer evolution has sprouted bony legs and moved on to its next phase. This August bank holiday will see the return of the craft beer festival.

Brew//LDN is planning to takeover the expansive Printworks club space to create its ‘socially distanced’ three-day brewery fest. To make the ‘socially distanced’ part work, individual tickets are out the window. Instead, visitors need to book a full table for £60, which can seat a maximum of six for a ‘four-hour experience’. The experience is, unsurprisingly, all about the beer. Fifty craft breweries are taking part in the festival, including Cloudwater, Tiny Rebel and Gipsy Hill, and there’s a line up of outdoor DJ sets planned for each day.

Independent breweries have taken a financial hit in recent months. According to the Society of Independent Brewers, beer sales were down 82 percent from April as a result of the lockdown, while the government’s recent plans to increase taxes on small brewers will make it even more difficult for microbreweries to stay in business. At Brew//LDN, there will be 50 small-beer brewers in one place, so you can valiantly support them by buying a buffet of craft pints for you and your beery social bubble. A noble sacrifice.

Brew//LDN will take place at Printworks Fri Aug 28-Mon Aug 31. Select your entry time and book a table here.

