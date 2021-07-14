Hot Sauce Society will take place in Copeland Park over the August 21 to 22 weekend

Featuring more than 40 different makers of the spicy stuff, Hot Sauce Society is a two-day celebration of the king of condiments (we hereby extend our apologies to mayo, but it’s waaay too bland for 2021).

Taking over Peckham’s Copeland Park, the August weekender will also welcome a number of street-food traders, including barbecue chicken wing slingers Only Jerkin’, Indian-inspired vegan eats from En Root, tacos from Dos Mas and a special guest appearance from Dishoom, which will also be bringing its Dishoom IPA to soothe any overstimulated taste buds.

Hot sauce specialists from across the country will be sharing their wares, with Pat and Pinky’s, Vicky’s Kitchen, Condimaniac, Wiltshire Chilli Farm, Howl At The Moon, Moi Moi, SaucyBitch and Satan’s Gravy all present and correct and competing for the title of Best in Show.

‘We are delighted to bring back this unique community event for a second year,’ says Allie Behr, founder of Hot Sauce Society. ‘We always have so much fun welcoming all the different characters and companies that make this event what it is. I can’t wait to find my new favourite sauce!’

Independent South London brewers Mondo Brewing Company will be in charge of the bar, making sure that craft ale is flowing throughout the weekend. Entry costs £12 a ticket. Zingy.

Hot Sauce Society takes place August 21-22 at Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Rd, SE15 3SN.

