The price of beer is set to rise by as much as 30p, publicans and nightlife industry figures have warned.

That change in cost is before any potential duty increases are announced in the government’s budget, which will be revealed next week and could see the price go up even more.

There are a number of factors contributing to the rising price of a pint across the country, including the current energy price crisis, higher wages and supply shortages. Around 99 per cent of hospitality businesses are reportedly suffering supply chain issues and a shortage of food and drink items.

A shortage of bar staff relating to the pandemic has also seen publicans forced to offer higher wages in a bid to fill some of the 134,000 vacancies in the industry.

‘In my pub, that means I will be charging more than £4 for a pint of cask ale for the first time, Dave Mountford, Derby pub owner and co-founder of the Forum Of British Pubs, told the Times. ‘It will mean much more in areas like London.’ More than eight in 10 pubs have already increased their prices, and some experts have warned that a £6 pint could soon be the norm in the capital.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), meanwhile, are calling Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer in next week’s budget. ‘A new draught beer duty rate would be a huge improvement to the way beer is taxed, allowing for a reduced rate of tax on beer sold on draught in pubs, social clubs and taprooms, CAMRA’s National Chairman Nik Antona said.

‘This would help pubs to compete with supermarkets, be a boost to local economies and job markets and encourage responsible drinking in the regulated environment of the local pub. This will also help to ensure that our pubs remain at the heart of our communities, helping to combat loneliness and social isolation.’

Antona added: ‘It is vital that the Chancellor uses this Budget to support the beer and pubs sector as it continues the long recovery from the Covid pandemic. A new draught beer duty rate is the best way to do just that, and would make sure that our pubs can survive and thrive in the years to come.’

