If you’ve made it over halfway through this year’s Dry January without caving, frankly, you deserve a medal. While we can’t give you that, we can help you raise a glass to your good health without breaking any of the rules you’ve been sticking to so well.

We’ve gathered together a list of genuinely great alcohol-free cocktails you can get ordered to your home right now. Not only are they teetotal and totally delicious, but by purchasing them you’ll be showing your support for London’s top bars in tough times. Just because your January is a dry one doesn’t mean your cup cannot runneth over with fun things to drink.

‘Aperol Spritz’ from Little Mercies

Ah, that feeling of sitting out in the sun on the Spritzes a little too long. Well, it’s a sensation that can practically be yours despite January’s shit weather and shit vibes. Crouch End’s Little Mercies has an Aperol Spritz imitation featuring alcohol-free gin and clarified strawberry. Or do bottomless brunch without the subsequent afternoon nap – via a bottle of Bellini-flavoured Peach and Hops.



£15, www.littlemercies.co.uk

Non-Alcoholic Mirror Margarita from Hacha

It’s not water, we swear! The Mirror Margarita is quite simply one of our favourite cocktails in London. And it can still be enjoyed when staying sober. The clever team at Dalston bar Hacha have given the drink a January revamp, swapping out the tequila and using alcohol-free spirit Seedlip in its place. Let the low-key lockdown fiesta commence.

£35, www.hachabar.com

Pear and citrus soda from Spiritland

Distract yourself from the urge to drink by kicking back and relaxing with something soft from Spiritland. Each bottled wonder from the London ‘listening bar’ comes with a curated Spotify soundtrack for you to press play on and get lost in. Its pear and citrus soda has all the cocktail complexity thanks to æcorn bitter aperitif, but none of the resulting hangover.

£8, www.spiritland.com/shop

Ever Ours from Hide Bar

At the base of this fizzy, zesty and sweet concoction is Everleaf, an alcohol-free aperitif made in London. In fact, its creator is also the owner of Bermondsey bar Hide. So of course the bar is delivering some zero-percent goodness this January. Pick up its raspberry sherbet-flavoured Ever Ours cocktail via The Drinks Drop – which offers that all-essential same-day delivery.

£7.50, www.thedrinksdrop.com





East 8 Fizz from Happiness Forgets

A twist on the East 8 Hold-Up, but sans voddy and Aperol. Instead, it’s got a nice kick from bitter yet booze-free Martini Vibrante. It could be winging its way to your via cult Hoxton bar Happiness Forgets, delivering from Wednesday to Saturday each week.

£8, www.happinessforgets.com



Maple-Salted Nogroni from Eve Bar

If your go-to is a Negroni, here’s how to get the red stuff in your life this January. Eve Bar – an experimental basement haunt from chef Adam Handling – has crafted a saintly version using æcorn aperitifs and Seedlip, but with a devilish lick of salted maple syrup. It’s off-the-sauce sauciness.

£20, www.adamhandling.co.uk/hame



