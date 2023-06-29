This Saturday July 1 is the big day for London's LGBTQ+ community: the London Pride parade is back. Kicking off at noon in Hyde Park, over a million people are expected to be in central London for the mega event. Here’s everything you need to know about travel restrictions and road closures.

Which roads in London will be closed for the 2023 Pride Parade?

To make way for the parade a lot of roads are going to be closed throughout central London. These are all the closures:

Soho

Archer Street: 9am to 4am

Dean Street: 6am to 4am

Golden Sqaure: 6am to 4am

Soho Sqaure: 6am to 4am

Area around Hyde Park Corner

Roads in this area will be closed from 10am to 9.30pm.

Berkley Street

Bolton Street

Brick Street

Clarges Street

Down Street

Half Moon Street

Mayfair Place

Old Park Lane

Stratton Street

White Horse Street

Park Lane

Roads in this area will be closed from 8am to 7pm.

Brook Gate

Culross Street

Dunraven Street

Green Street

Mount Street

Park Street

South Street

Stanhope Gate

Upper Brooks Street

Wood’s Mews

Central London

These will be closed from 11am to 10.30pm.

Charing Cross Road

Duncannon Street

Great Castle Street

Langham Place

Little Portland Street

Northumberland Avenue

Regent Street

Shaftesbury Avenue

Strand

William IV Street

Will train and tube stations be impacted?

London Underground and train stations will all be open as usual, but prepare for crowds as stations around the parade are expected to be very busy.

Will buses still be running?

Buses will be running but of course won't be able to access roads when they are closed, so some services are likely to be diverted.

How to get to the Pride Parade?

You'll be able to watch the parade from anywhere along its route, but some of the best views will be from Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Haymarket, and Whitehall.

The closest Tube station to Trafalgar Square and Whitehall is Charing Cross, with Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus stations also being close to the action. You can access Charing Cross via a mainline train or the Bakerloo or Northern lines.

