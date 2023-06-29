London
Road closed on Regents Street for London Pride
All the Pride Parade road closures in London you need to know about

London Pride is back on Saturday July 1

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
This Saturday July 1 is the big day for London's LGBTQ+ community: the London Pride parade is back. Kicking off at noon in Hyde Park, over a million people are expected to be in central London for the mega event. Here’s everything you need to know about travel restrictions and road closures. 

Which roads in London will be closed for the 2023 Pride Parade?

To make way for the parade a lot of roads are going to be closed throughout central London. These are all the closures:

Soho

  • Archer Street: 9am to 4am
  • Dean Street: 6am to 4am
  • Golden Sqaure: 6am to 4am
  • Soho Sqaure: 6am to 4am

Area around Hyde Park Corner

Roads in this area will be closed from 10am to 9.30pm. 

  • Berkley Street
  • Bolton Street
  • Brick Street 
  • Clarges Street 
  • Down Street
  • Half Moon Street
  • Mayfair Place
  • Old Park Lane
  • Stratton Street
  • White Horse Street

Park Lane

Roads in this area will be closed from 8am to 7pm.

  • Brook Gate
  • Culross Street
  • Dunraven Street 
  • Green Street
  • Mount Street
  • Park Street 
  • South Street
  • Stanhope Gate
  • Upper Brooks Street 
  • Wood’s Mews

Central London

These will be closed from 11am to 10.30pm. 

  • Charing Cross Road
  • Duncannon Street
  • Great Castle Street
  • Langham Place
  • Little Portland Street 
  • Northumberland Avenue
  • Regent Street
  • Shaftesbury Avenue 
  • Strand
  • William IV Street

Will train and tube stations be impacted? 

London Underground and train stations will all be open as usual, but prepare for crowds as stations around the parade are expected to be very busy.  

Will buses still be running? 

Buses will be running but of course won't be able to access roads when they are closed, so some services are likely to be diverted. 

How to get to the Pride Parade?

You'll be able to watch the parade from anywhere along its route, but some of the best views will be from Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Haymarket, and Whitehall.

The closest Tube station to Trafalgar Square and Whitehall is Charing Cross, with Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus stations also being close to the action. You can access Charing Cross via a mainline train or the Bakerloo or Northern lines. 

