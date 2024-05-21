An official Hello Kitty pop-up is coming to Spitalfields

The iconic character is celebrating her 50th anniversary by collabing with London coffee brand Grind

Giant cat and bastion of cuteness Hello Kitty is this year celebrating her 50th anniversary – and what better way to announce your arrival into middle age than by teaming up with an equally cult-ish coffee brand?

To celebrate her birthday year, the Sanrio character is going to be appearing in person (in kitten?) on the first day of the pop-up at the Grind coffee truck in Old Spitalfields Market, east London.

The pop-up will take place from May 23 to June 6 and will be in honour of the Grind coffee brand’s limited edition collab with Hello Kitty.

The special Hello Kitty coffee – an iced strawberry matcha – will be available for the duration of the pop-up, and there’ll also be a range of exclusive Grind x Hello Kitty merch, including t-shirts and travel coffee mugs, for sale.

The first 500 customers to visit the pop-up will receive a free Hello Kitty sticker pack.

