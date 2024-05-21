London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hello Kitty x Grind pop-up in London
Photograph: Sanrio / Grind

An official Hello Kitty pop-up is coming to Spitalfields

The iconic character is celebrating her 50th anniversary by collabing with London coffee brand Grind

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Giant cat and bastion of cuteness Hello Kitty is this year celebrating her 50th anniversary – and what better way to announce your arrival into middle age than by teaming up with an equally cult-ish coffee brand?

To celebrate her birthday year, the Sanrio character is going to be appearing in person (in kitten?) on the first day of the pop-up at the Grind coffee truck in Old Spitalfields Market, east London.

The pop-up will take place from May 23 to June 6 and will be in honour of the Grind coffee brand’s limited edition collab with Hello Kitty.

The special Hello Kitty coffee – an iced strawberry matcha – will be available for the duration of the pop-up, and there’ll also be a range of exclusive Grind x Hello Kitty merch, including t-shirts and travel coffee mugs, for sale. 

The first 500 customers to visit the pop-up will receive a free Hello Kitty sticker pack. 

If you’re looking for somewhere to have a sit-down coffee, then check out our list of the best coffee shops in London

Did you see that 8 London steakhouses are officially the best in the world?

Plus: this south London bakery has been named the best in the capital.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.