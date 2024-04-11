Another legendary London power station has been converted into luxury apartments

London is pretty good at finding new uses for its old power stations. The massive Tate Modern art gallery occupies the old Bankside Power Station, while Battersea Power Station’s transformation into a shopping destination (which was finally finished in 2022) has turned it one of London’s most popular attractions.

Now it’s the turn of Lots Road Power Station in west London to be blessed with a new lease of life. Dubbed the ‘Chelsea Monster’, Lots Road used to supply power to what’s now the District Line, along with three other tube lines and a tramline service to Surrey.

Lots Road was made with nearly 6,000 tonnes of steel and has, over the years, retained two of its four original chimneys. Like other coal power stations, it gradually became obsolete and eventually closed back in 2002.

As part of the Chelsea Waterfront development, Lots Road has now been converted into swanky new apartments and renamed Powerhouse Chelsea. The building’s now home to flats ranging in size from one to four bedrooms, all of which blend the building’s original features with swish contemporary decor. The place has plenty of luxury amenities, too – think a wellness centre and pool, plus a spa, waterside restaurant, a club lounge and 24-hour concierge service.

No wonder home prices start at a whopping £1.695 million. Here’s a sneak peek at what Powerhouse Chelsea looks like.

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

Photograph: Rightmove

Pretty glitzy, right? If you’ve got (a minimum of) £1.695 million to spend – or you just fancy a bit more of a nose – you can have a look at a Powerhouse Chelsea Rightmove listing here.

More on London’s legendary buildings

From Kensington Palaces’s The Orangery restaurant reopening and the upgrades to Greenwich Park’s Pavilion Café to why these green huts have been given protected status and why the Barbican has been wrapped in pink cloth, we’ve always got an eye on London’s architectural and design history.

Did you see that legendary London restaurant Le Gavroche is auctioning off its wine cellar?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Milton Jones in Richmond is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.