Greenwich Park’s iconic Pavilion Café has had a swanky redesign

Spring in London has sprung, and with it, lots of flowers, baby animals, and best of all: the chance that we might, just maybe, have good enough weather to sit outside in a park. Exciting, eh?

When the weather’s being kind to us, there are few better ways to spend a sunny morning or afternoon than in one of the pristine Royal Parks. And now one of those parks’ most beloved attractions has had a dashing glow-up: Greenwich Park’s iconic Pavilion Café has been redesigned and officially reopened for the season.

Originally opened in 1906, Greenwich’s white pavilion is easy to spot for its geometrical shape and grand windows, and sits in the heart of the 183-acre park near to the Royal Observatory.

Upgrades to Pavilion Café include increased accessibility and a nature-inspired interior redesign, as well as a new seasonal barbeque pop-up space and the Pavilion Kiosk, for a quick hot or cold bevvie or ice cream.

Speaking of ice cream, there’s also a new kitchen catered by London staple Benugo (also supplier of the snack bars at popular attractions like the British Museum and V&A). This year’s summer offerings will include sourdough pizzas, fish and chips and hearty full English breakfasts.

The newly renovated building is the first key step in ‘Greenwich Park Revealed,’ the Royal Parks’ four-year investment plan that intends to ‘restore, protect, reveal, and share the park’s natural heritage’ with visitors. The plan has been made possible largely by charity donation, and with special support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund, and you can find out more about it here.

The café is currently open from 8:30am to 6pm, but for the most up-to-date information, visit the website here; the Pavilion Café will stay open later in the evening during the warmer months.

The Pavilion Café, Charlton Way, London SE10 8QY

