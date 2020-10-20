Are we allowed to go on holiday in the UK right now?

Breaks are allowed in England and Scotland, but there are restrictions you need to be aware about

After months of travel bans in the UK, holidays are finally back on the agenda. Holidays in England were officially allowed from July 4. Other countries in the UK followed a slightly different timeline, but travel in and around Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland was all given the okay by the end of July.

In the end, this summer saw a boom for UK travel, with campsites, cabins and cottages being booked up all over the country. But now summer’s over and the temperatures are dropping, what’s the deal with going away in the UK?

Well, there is no blanket UK travel ban at the moment, but there are a number of restrictions and local and national lockdowns that might affect any upcoming trips, especially during the October half term.

On Friday (October 23) Wales is set to go into a ‘short, sharp’ national lockdown. Until November 9, people will be told to stay at home while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close. Non-essential travel over the border in and out of Wales will also not be allowed during this time period, that is being called a ‘firebreak’.

Northern Ireland is also currently in a four-week ‘circuit breaker’. Schools have closed along with close contact services like hairdressers and the hospitality sector, apart from deliveries and takeaways. There is also a ban on unnecessary travel in place. These restrictions will run until November 13.

In Scotland, local lockdowns are in force, with closures of pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises like bingo halls and casinos in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, including Edinburgh, and Forth Valley. These closures are currently in place until October 25. Elsewhere alcohol may only be served outdoors, while across all of Scotland, people are not allowed to meet other households indoors, so you can’t stay over with friends, for example.

In England, PM Boris Johnson recently announced a new three tier system to manage localised lockdowns around the country. The country is now split into three categories: Tier 1 (medium), Tier 2 (high) and Tier 3 (very high risk). In high risk areas, such as London, you’re no longer allowed to meet other households indoors, while in very high risk areas, like Liverpool, households cannot mix inside, outside or at hospitality venues; pubs and bars not serving meals must close; and there is guidance against travelling in or out of the area. You can check where these restrictions apply here.

In summary, holidays in the UK are a little more complicated than they were for a few glorious months this summer, but if you do your research and follow the rules a night or three in a place like this is still within reach...

Photograph: Canopy & Stars

Venturing out of London for a socially distanced stroll? Here are some of our favourite countryside walks.

Did you hear we might be getting an extra bank holiday this year?

Want to know when you can travel overseas? Here’s what we know so far.