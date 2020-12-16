Are we allowed to go on holiday in the UK right now?

Here’s the deal when it comes to travelling around England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland this winter

After months of travel bans in the UK earlier this year, there was a time when holidays were finally back on the agenda. In fact, in the end, this summer saw a boom for UK travel, with campsites, cabins and cottages being booked up all over the country. But now summer’s over and the temperatures are dropping, what’s the deal with going away in the UK?

Well, recently, holidays in the UK have been currently pretty much impossible, thanks to England’s second national lockdown, and restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. And now?

Holidays in England

England’s national lockdown, which included a ban on overnight stays and non-essential travel, ended on December 2, which meant holidays in the UK were back on the agenda for some of the country. Overnight stays are allowed in both Tiers 1 and 2. Though you are not allowed to enter or stay in someone else’s home if you are from or visiting a Tier 2 area, it does mean you’re allowed to book trips to hotels, cabins and cottages in some parts of England.

It’s bad news for Londoners though, as the city has just moved into Tier 3. All accommodation must remain closed in Tier 3 areas, like the capital, and people living in these highest risk areas are also being advised against non-essential travel.

The tiers in England are changing regularly. Find out which areas are in which tier here.

Holidays in Wales

Elsewhere, Wales is now out of its ‘firebreak’ lockdown, so, if you live in Wales, travel around Wales is now permitted. However, travel from other countries into Wales is a bit more complicated. ‘People living in Wales cannot travel to areas of England in Tier 3 or areas of Scotland in level three or above,’ reads the guidance, which applies the other way around too. So, for now, if you live in London, your upcoming trip to Wales isn’t happening.

Holidays in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has just come out of its ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown, which ended on December 11, and there is now no travel ban currently in place. Overnight stays in private homes are not allowed, but hotels and other accommodation providers have been given the okay to open.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Holidays in Scotland

In Scotland, local lockdowns are in force as part of a five tier system. Non-essential travel in or out of places in level 3 or higher, which currently includes Edinburgh and Glasgow, is currently banned, while there is also a ban in place for unnecessary travel over the border. People living in Scotland must not travel to England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – nor can anyone from those places travel to Scotland, unless they have a reasonable excuse for doing so.

What are the rules over Christmas?

All sounding a bit bleak? There is a little respite from the rules if you’re desperate to see loved ones this winter.

As part of a festive agreement between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, all these restrictions will temporarily be lifted for the Christmas period. People will be able to travel freely around the UK, to and from any Tiers or areas, between December 23 and 27 to form three-household Christmas Bubbles. Anyone travelling between England and Northern Ireland may travel on the 22 and 28 December.

In summary:

Outside of the festive break, holidays are back on for people in Tiers 1 and 2 in England and for those who live in Wales and want to holiday in Wales, but remain off the cards for many people, including Londoners.

Photograph: Andrew Woodhouse

