B&M store sign, England
Photograph: Craig Russell / Shutterstock.com

B&M is opening three brand-new London stores

The blue and orange bargain chain is opening dozens of new stores across the country in 2024

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Whatever you’re looking for, you can usually find it in a B&M. Each branch of the blue-and-orange bargain store chain is crammed with products ranging from home accessories and décor to massive pieces of furniture. Sort of like Wilko, only with fewer charming knick-knacks and more big-picture stuff. 

If you’re a B&M believer, we’ve fab news. The bargain chain has revealed that it intends to open three new London stores as part of its push to add another 45 stores to its UK portfolio this year.

Those three stores are spread across the breadth of London – and they’re all set to open before the end of February. The city currently has just over 20 B&Ms.

The first opening will be in Harrow, in St George’s Shopping Centre, which will open on February 10. The next will be in Thamesmead, in a former Wilko store (opening on February 22), while the final confirmed B&M opening is at New Cross Gate, at unit 2 of New Cross Gate Retail Park, on February 29. 

So, bring on the bargains! You can find your nearest B&M with the chain’s store locator here.

And B&M isn’t the only retail giant expanding in the capital. Aldi has also revealed plans for several new supermarkets across London, while Greggs’ massive expansion plans also feature new outposts in the city.

    Loading animation
