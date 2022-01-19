The two Michelin star west London favourite will reopen in February after nearly two years away

The Ledbury has remained closed since June 2020, when it announced it would be shut for the foreseeable future due to the difficult conditions presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. As reported by Big Hospitality, chef-owner Brett Graham will now be reopening its doors on January 28 for friends and family and then to the public in early February.

The west London restaurant has had a makeover and will drop its covers from 55 to 45, which will make way for a centre table for staff to use while they’re serving. Former head chef of Kitchen Table, Tom Spenceley, will take the reins in the kitchen and many of the original Ledbury staff are set to return. The restaurant will initially start with dinner service only, running from Tuesday to Saturday, with an eight-course tasting menu on offer for around £185.

The two Michelin-starred restaurant opened in 2005 and has won many accolades: it’s rated among the top 50 restaurants in the world and is considered one of London’s very best – it's no surprise it regularly features on our list of 100 best restaurants in London. After nearly two years off and with fewer seats in the house, we reckon it’s gonna be harder than ever to get a table here, so good luck with those bookings.

