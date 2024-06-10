East London Michelin star restaurant Cornerstone is closing for good

Hackney Wick’s Cornerstone will permanently close at the end of June.

Tom Brown’s fish restaurant, which opened in 2018 and won its Michelin star in 2021, will be shutting up shop this summer. Brown announced the news in an emotional Instagram post, thanking his team and promising new projects for the future.

‘Creating this restaurant has been the greatest achievement of my life,’ wrote the chef, ‘not just because of the various accolades that we gratefully received... but more for working with some of the finest young chefs and people I’ve ever met.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brown (@cheftombrown)

He added: ‘I love you all and will miss you dearly… obviously this is all incredibly sad for us, but for now we will just be happy for all the good times and amazing memories we made here, and keep cooking the best fish in London.’ Cornerstone was named after Brown’s favourite Arctic Monkeys song and famous for its crab crumpets.

Tom Brown was a contestant on BBC’s Great British Menu before opening the restaurant and had trained with Nathan Outlaw in his native Cornwall, before being made head chef at his now-shuttered London restaurant Outlaw’s.

Last year Brown opened his second London restaurant, Pearly Queen, in Spitalfields.

The closure of Cornerstone marks the latest in a long line of high profile restaurant closures in London, following Galvin at Windows, Monica Galetti’s Mere, Michel Roux Jr’s Le Gavroche, and Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social, which will be closing this summer, while Marcus Wareing’s restaurant at The Berkeley, Marcus, closed at the end of 2023.

