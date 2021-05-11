London
Photograph: Time Out/ITV
Brit Awards 2021: all tonight's winners

The UK's biggest music prize is back. Here's what went down

By Joe Mackertich
Ah, The Brit Awards 2021. Over again for another year. 

This year's instalment of the annual awards ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was an extra special one. Not because it was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall but because it was part of the government's research into Covid risks in live music venues. 

It had a strictly controlled attendance of 4,000. More than half of these were frontline workers (who were given free tickets) and their guests. It's a tiddly crowd compared to normal, but this is still a significant evening: The Brit Awards 2021 is the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience. Hooray.

Without further ado, here are all your winners from tonight's event:

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

WINNER Billie Eilish 

British Female Solo Artist 

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

WINNER Dua Lipa

International Male Solo Artist 

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER The Weeknd

Best British Album

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste, Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware, What's Your Pleasure?

WINNER Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

British Male Solo Artist 

AJ Tracey

Headie One

Joel Corry

Yungblud

WINNER J Hus

British Breakthrough Artist

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

WINNER Arlo Parks

Best British Single

220 Kid & GRACEY - Don't Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter

Regard & RAYE - Secrets

S1MBA feat. DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't Rush

WINNER Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

WINNER Little Mix

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Run The Jewels

WINNER Haim

Rising Star

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

WINNER Griff

International Icon

WINNER Taylor Swift

Everything you need to know about this year's Brit Awards

  

    Latest news

