The UK's biggest music prize is back. Here's what went down

Ah, The Brit Awards 2021. Over again for another year.

This year's instalment of the annual awards ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was an extra special one. Not because it was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall but because it was part of the government's research into Covid risks in live music venues.

It had a strictly controlled attendance of 4,000. More than half of these were frontline workers (who were given free tickets) and their guests. It's a tiddly crowd compared to normal, but this is still a significant evening: The Brit Awards 2021 is the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience. Hooray.

Without further ado, here are all your winners from tonight's event:

International Female Solo Artist



Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

WINNER Billie Eilish

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

WINNER Dua Lipa

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen



Burna Boy



Childish Gambino



Tame Impala



WINNER The Weeknd

Best British Album

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste, Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware, What's Your Pleasure?

WINNER Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

Joel Corry

Yungblud

WINNER J Hus

British Breakthrough Artist

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

WINNER Arlo Parks

Best British Single

220 Kid & GRACEY - Don't Need Love



Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith - Rain



Dua Lipa - Physical

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different



Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart



Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter



Regard & RAYE - Secrets



S1MBA feat. DTG - Rover



Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't Rush

WINNER Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey



WINNER Little Mix

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Run The Jewels

WINNER Haim

Rising Star

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

WINNER Griff

International Icon

WINNER Taylor Swift

Everything you need to know about this year's Brit Awards