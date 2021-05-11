[title]
Ah, The Brit Awards 2021. Over again for another year.
This year's instalment of the annual awards ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was an extra special one. Not because it was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall but because it was part of the government's research into Covid risks in live music venues.
It had a strictly controlled attendance of 4,000. More than half of these were frontline workers (who were given free tickets) and their guests. It's a tiddly crowd compared to normal, but this is still a significant evening: The Brit Awards 2021 is the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience. Hooray.
Without further ado, here are all your winners from tonight's event:
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
WINNER Billie Eilish
British Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Jessie Ware
WINNER Dua Lipa
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
WINNER The Weeknd
Best British Album
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
J Hus, Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware, What's Your Pleasure?
WINNER Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
British Male Solo Artist
Headie One
Joel Corry
Yungblud
WINNER J Hus
British Breakthrough Artist
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
WINNER Arlo Parks
Best British Single
220 Kid & GRACEY - Don't Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith - Rain
Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry feat. MNEK - Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe feat. KSI - Lighter
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't Rush
WINNER Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Best British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
WINNER Little Mix
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Run The Jewels
WINNER Haim
Rising Star
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
WINNER Griff
International Icon
WINNER Taylor Swift
