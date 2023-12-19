The ‘world’s best airline’ is launching new flights from London

When you’re flying with a top-notch airline, it almost doesn’t matter where you’re off to – the flight experience itself is simply a joy. And there are plenty of luxe airlines out there, though if you subscribe to the rankings of Skytrax, you’ll likely see Singapore Airlines as the world’s best (read all about Skytrax’s 2023 airlines list here).

If you’ve always wanted to fly with Singapore’s national carrier, we have fabulous news. Singapore Airlines has announced it’ll soon start offering more flights from London. That’s right, Londoners in search of luxe flying experiences will soon have even more opportunities to get them.

According to Travel Gossip, Singapore Airlines will launch a new route from London Gatwick to Singapore’s Changi Airport in June 2024. The route will take 13 hours, use Airbus A350-900 planes and operate five times per week.

Keen aviation nerds will know that Singapore Airlines already flies from London to Changi – it just doesn’t fly from Gatwick. SA currently operates four daily flights from London Heathrow, as well as five weekly services from Manchester.

Back in June, Singapore Airlines was named the best airline in the world by aviation ratings site Skytrax. The carrier was mostly recognised for the quality of its first-class options, and 2023 marked the fifth (!) time it has come out on top.

Singapore Airlines’ new Gatwick-Changi route will start operating on June 22, 2024 and tickets are available to book now on the official website here.

And we at Time Out keep up to date with much of the capital's aviation industry arrivals and departures, from British Airways returning to London Stansted to Heathrow being named the fourth-busiest airport in the world.

