Brixton Village Market, home to firm foodie favourites like Fish Wings and Tings, Okan and Kao Sarn has officially been put up for sale for the first time in six years.

If you’re not familiar with the current situation at the market, here’s a little bit of background for you. Brixton Market, which goes all the way back to the 1870s and is made up of 179 shops and restaurants, has been jointly owned by US companies TPG Angelo Gordon and Hondo Enterprises since 2018.

The current owners have been pretty controversial from the offset, particularly when they submitted plans for a 20-storey tower block to be built in the area. Community campaigners accused Hondo Enterprises of trying to gentrify and ‘ethnically cleanse’ the neighbourhood and successfully fought to have the project withdrawn last year.

Now, Savills and Bryce Gillingham Pollard have been brought on board to sell the freehold and part leasehold of the market. We don’t know the asking price but according to the Standard, experts reckon that it could go for at least £80 million.

Oliver Bamber, a director at Savills’ said: ‘Brixton Market is an exciting opportunity for a buyer to own a truly unique London destination, which is located at the heart of the vibrant Brixton community. The markets attract nearly 100,000 visitors each week, and is an irreplaceable property that enables a buyer expand upon Brixton’s local significance and legacy.’

