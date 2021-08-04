Camden Town Brewery returns to London with a massive tank party

Mark the weekend of September 4 and 5 in your diaries because that’s when it’s time to get tanked at Camden Town Brewery’s Tank Party at its shiny new beer hall. After a jam-packed summer visiting Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Bristol, the Tank Party tour is ending on a high and is coming home (at least something’s coming home) to the capital.

You’ll be able to sample exclusive unfiltered Hells lager and pale ales alongside 24 taps of the freshest unfiltered beers delivered directly from the tanks at the original brewery – you can’t get fresher than that! Beer geeks can also book on to a brewery tour and snoop around to learn more about the process.

To keep the party going you can expect a host of live music, entertainment, workshops for the whole family, creative masterclasses, screen-printing and resident DJs who’ll be pumping out summer bangers all night long.

It’s not just about the booze, there’s plenty of excellent food to make sure not a single beer drinker goes hungry. Local street food vendors from Wilkin Street Mews will be bringing the best bites in town. If you’re looking for a slap-up three-course meal to pair with your fresh suds, there’s even a banquet series created by Theo Randall (who’s also responsible for the excellent beer hall food menu).

Tickets, which start from £15, grant you entry to the event and three beer tokens, so you can get a taste of the good stuff. Cheers to that!

Wilkin Street Mews, NW5 3NN. Sep 4-5.

