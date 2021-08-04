London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Camden Brewery Tank Party
Camden Brewery

Camden Town Brewery returns to London with a massive tank party

Calling all hopheads! Fresh tank beer and live music. What’s not to love?

Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising

Mark the weekend of September 4 and 5 in your diaries because that’s when it’s time to get tanked at Camden Town Brewery’s Tank Party at its shiny new beer hall. After a jam-packed summer visiting Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Bristol, the Tank Party tour is ending on a high and is coming home (at least something’s coming home) to the capital. 

You’ll be able to sample exclusive unfiltered Hells lager and pale ales alongside 24 taps of the freshest unfiltered beers delivered directly from the tanks at the original brewery – you can’t get fresher than that! Beer geeks can also book on to a brewery tour and snoop around to learn more about the process.

Camden Brewery Tank Party

To keep the party going you can expect a host of live music, entertainment, workshops for the whole family, creative masterclasses, screen-printing and resident DJs who’ll be pumping out summer bangers all night long. 

Camden Brewery Tank Party

It’s not just about the booze, there’s plenty of excellent food to make sure not a single beer drinker goes hungry. Local street food vendors from Wilkin Street Mews will be bringing the best bites in town. If you’re looking for a slap-up three-course meal to pair with your fresh suds, there’s even a banquet series created by Theo Randall (who’s also responsible for the excellent beer hall food menu).

Tickets, which start from £15, grant you entry to the event and three beer tokens, so you can get a taste of the good stuff. Cheers to that!

Wilkin Street Mews, NW5 3NN. Sep 4-5.

Take it outside with London’s best beer gardens for a proper knees-up.

Find more cool things to do in Camden with Time Out’s area guide.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.