Can you dig it? Celebrate National Tree Week at these London tree plantathons

By Angela Hui Posted: Monday November 25 2019, 6:02pm

Photograph: Friends of the Earth

Get your hands dirty and do some good for the planet at these tree plantathons in London celebrating National Tree Week: 

Rumble on the Roding

You better be-leaf it – the first Positive Trace Party is coming to the capital. Head to the River Roding for a day of planting, dancing, laughing and restoring nature’s ecosystems in the community. Expect a banquet cooked on a flotilla of canal boats, live music and fireside storytelling by pro yarn-spinners The Embers Collective.
Barking. Tube: Barking. Sat Nov 30. £15-£20.

  

Community tree planting in Mile End Park 

Join forces with the Woodland Trust’s Big Climate Fightback and Tower Hamlets Council in this big, free plantathon to help grow a mix of deciduous and evergreen tree species, specially chosen to replicate British woodland.
Mile End Park, meet Haverfield Green. Tube: Mile End. Sat Nov 30. Free.

  

More Trees Please!

Friends of the Earth is hosting nationwide planting events as a part of National Tree Week, including this one in Enfield. Meet local residents’ groups and learn how to create space for nature. The more trees, the better, ya dig?
Weir Hall Recreation Ground. White Hart Lane Overground. Sat Nov 30. Free.

More ways you can make London greener for National Tree Week

Did you know London is the world’s largest urban forest

Photographs: Rumble on the Roding - Embers Collective;  Community tree planting - Tower Hamlets Mile End Park; More Trees Please - Friends of the Earth 

