It’s National Tree Week! Here’s how you can help make London greener

Feeling ready to unleash your inner Alan Titchmarsh? Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is branching out in his drive to plant 100,000 trees in the city this winter, and he needs your help.

As well as generally brightening up the place, there’s a big eco reason for London’s spruce-up: trees play an important role in tackling climate change by pumping out oxygen and locking in carbon. They also improve air quality and provide new bushy habitats for local wildlife.

Fifteen thousand Londoners have already won free trees through a ballot, but if you missed out, it’s not too late to get involved. To mark National Tree Week in London, heaps more leafy giveaways are taking place around the city.



Anyone who fancies getting involved can pick up a tree from various locations across the city next week: distribution points include Dulwich Upper Wood, Walthamstow’s Lloyd Park, Greenwich Ecology Park and central London’s Bloomberg Arcade.

Short on green space to plant a new leafy friend at home? No problem: you can join one of many community planting efforts taking place throughout the week instead. Tree and easy!

Find out how else you can make London greener by joining our campaign: How to Build a Green City.