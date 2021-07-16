In the mood for a movie-related dinner? Great, because Wun’s Tea Room & Bar in Soho was designed as a tribute to the films of Wong Kar-wai, so it makes perfect sense for them to have teamed up with the BFI's current retrospective to celebrate the Hong Kong director.

Wong at Wun’s is a series of intimate dinners that take inspiration from his gorj movies – namely 'In the Mood For Love', Chungking Express and 2046 – by transforming the subterranean bar and restaurant into 1960s Hong Kong, complete with live music and a dedicated menu serving traditional Cantonese small plates.

Things kicks off on Weds July 21, with a celebration of perhaps his finest work, In the Mood for Love. Think glasses of Prosecco on arrival and string quartet paying tribute to the film’s soundtrack throughout the evening. Food will come in the form of a wild seabass yusheng with Peruvian mint and peanut, then salt and pepper lamb topped with cumin, black vinegar and Szechuan pickle, before dan dan noodles with wok-fried pork and Wun’s signature Iberico char siu with spiced sugar skin. Absolutely cinematic. Sides are a tiger herb salad with lemon balm, pink mizuna and sesame vinaigrette and mixed mushroom, chinese celery and yolk butter clay pot rice.

Two special cocktails have been designed for the evening. Mr Chow – chrysanthemum wine and syrup with lime, lemongrass tea and egg white, decorated with dry lime and chrysanthemum flower and Mrs Chan – gin with rose wine and syrup, lime juice, hibiscus tea and rose petals.

‘Wong Kar-wai has long been my favourite director - he’s created some of the most achingly romantic films in modern cinema,’ says owner Z He. ‘In the Mood For Love was the inspiration for Wun’s when we opened so it’s really exciting to be working with the BFI to celebrate his amazing work and bring a little slice of his films to Soho.’

Wun’s will be paying tribute to Chungking Express on Jul 28 and 2046 on Aug 4. Each Wong at Wun’s event is £48 and includes a welcome drink and all of that lovely food. Find more info here.

23 Greek Street, Soho, W1D 4DZ

