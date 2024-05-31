London
Timeout

Wembley Stadium interior, London
Photograph: ph.FAB / Shutterstock.com

Champions League Final London travel disruption: all the train station and road closures

The 2024 Champions League final is being held at London’s Wembley Stadium – TfL has warned of severe travel disruption

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
No English teams might have made it to this year's Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, but it’s the first time the competition’s final has been held in London since 2013, so best believe the capital is still putting on a party. Of course, that means that the city is about to get mega busy.  

Besides the main event, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday June 1, there’s a Champions Festival taking over sites across central London. Trafalgar Square, Regent Street, Somerset House, South Bank and Potters Field Park will all be full of footie fanatics taking part in penalty shoot-out challenges, posing with the actual Champions League Trophy and dancing to DJ sets. 

RECOMMENDED: The 5 best places to watch the Champions League final in London.

Whether you’re up for getting a slice of the action or want to avoid at all costs, here’s all the travel advice for getting around London this weekend. 

Tube disruption

On Saturday, June 1 the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines are expected to be the most heaving, as well as the Tube stations at Baker Street, Bond Street, Canary Wharf, Charing Cross, Embankment, Marble Arch, Waterloo, Westminster, Wembley Park and Wembley Central.

TfL has said that, as part of safety measures, trains may not stop at all stations and there will be measures in place to control flow. If you’re not doing anything football related this weekend, you’re probably best off avoiding those stations and looking for alternative routes. Events including Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park and Peter Kay Live at the O2 will also cause significant crowds. 

On both Saturday and Sunday there won’t be any services on the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Abbey Wood and between Whitechapel and Stratford due to maintenance works or any direct train services between central London and Luton Airport.  The Central line between North Acton and West Ruislip will also be closed but TfL will provide three replacement bus services. 

You can get up-to-date updates on transport disruption on the TfL website here

