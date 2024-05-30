Mighty Hoopla 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

[title]
This summer’s programme of festivals at south London’s Brockwell Park kicked off in a huge way over the Bank Holiday, with Project 6, Wide Awake, Cross the Tracks and City Splash. And that’s set to continue this weekend, with one of London’s most fun fests: Mighty Hoopla.
This year is shaping up to be the mightiest of Hooplas. The Saturday line-up features throwback headliners Nelly Furtado and En Vogue (as well as the likes of Slayyyter, Bananarama and Rebecca Black), while the Sunday is headed up by Jessie Ware, Rita Ora and Alison Goldfrapp. As always, lower down the line-up Mighty Hoopla is stacked with excellent names and events.
It should be noted that as of publication today (May 30), a decision is yet to be made on whether Mighty Hoopla is definitely going ahead. Heavy rainfall and last weekend’s festivals have apparently left Brockwell a bit worse for wear – it’s pretty muddy and wet. We’ll update this when we know more.
Assuming Mighty Hoopla 2024 goes ahead as planned, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s fest.
When and where is Mighty Hoopla?
It’ll take place on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 at Brockwell Park in south London.
What’s the full Mighty Hoopla lineup and set times?
Saturday June 1
Main Stage
- 2.45pm - 3.15pm: Bellah Mae
- 3.50pm - 4.20pm: Rebecca Black
- 4.50pm - 5.30pm: Eve
- 6.05pm - 6.55pm: Slayyyter
- 7.25pm - 7.33pm: Surprise Guest
- 8.10pm - 8.55pm: En Vogue
- 9.45pm - 10.30pm: Nelly Furtado
Hayu Arena
- 2.15pm - 3pm: Guilty Pleasures
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm: Tia Kofi
- 3.15pm - 3.40pm: Michelle Gayle
- 4.10pm - 4.20pm: Countess Luann
- 5.20pm - 5.50pm: Cher Lloyd
- 6.30pm - 7pm: B*witched
- 7.30pm - 8.10pm: Claire Richards
- 8.50pm - 9.30pm: Bananarama
The Bump
- 12.30pm - 1.45pm: Fancy Shews
- 1.45pm - 3pm: Polyglamourous
- 3pm - 4.15pm: Uokhun
- 4.15pm - 5.25pm: Michelle Manetti
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm: Georgia
- 6.15pm - 7.15pm: Gok Wan
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm: Hercules & Love Affair
- 8.15pm - 9.30pm: Maya Jane Coles
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm: Joshua James
Pleasure Palace
- 12.15pm - 1pm: Push The Button DJs
- 1pm - 2pm: Country Queen’s
- 2pm - 3pm: The George Michael Disco
- 3pm - 4pm: Bop To The Top - Disney Channel Anthems
- 4pm - 5pm: Butch, Please! Festival Al Kink!
- 5pm - 6pm: Mimi’s
- 6pm - 7pm: We Are Still Young The Emo Hour
- 7pm - 8pm: BeefMince
- 8pm - 9pm: Bongo’s Bingo
- 9pm - 10pm: Artful Dodger
Block Party
- 12pm - 12.30pm: Majorettes
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Party With Ginger
- 1.30pm - 2.30pm: Sexquisite
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm: Riff Raff Cabaret
- 3.30pm - 4.30pm: Pxssy Liquor
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm: Love Potion No.9
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm: The Cocoa Butter Club
- 6.30pm - 7.45pm: Slicc N Thicc
- 7.45pm - 9pm: Jungle Kitty
Queertopia
- 1.20pm - 1.40pm: Kuntessa
- 2.10pm - 2.35pm: Kwaye
- 3.20pm - 3.50pm: Karnage Kills
- 4.50pm - 5.20pm: Say Now
- 6pm - 6.30pm: Kamille
- 7.05pm - 7.50pm: Keiynan (Lonsdale)
- 7.50pm - 9pm - Polyglamourous
Pinkies
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm: Taylor Trash & The Gold Rush
- 12.45pm - 2.24pm: Raze Presents: Mr IMP & His Mandem
- 2.55pm - 3.10pm: Claudia Kariuki
- 3.20pm - 3.50pm: Emily Bampton
- 4pm - 4.30pm: Father JC
- 4.40pm - 5.10pm: Sikisa
- 5.20pm - 5.50pm: Mary O’Connell
- 6pm - 7.45pm: The Karaoke Hole
Funfair
- 12pm - 2pm: Brown Excellence
- 2pm - 3.30pm: What She Said
- 3.30pm - 5pm: Knickerbocker
- 5pm - 6.30pm: Dance Mums
- 6.30pm - 8pm: Gaff-e
Red Bull
- 12pm - 2pm: Queer Bruk
- 2pm - 4pm: Pxssy Palace
- 4pm - 6pm: Issa M-a.d Haus
- 6pm - 8pm: Queer House Party
Sunday June 2
Main Stage
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm: Beth McCarthy
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm: The Veronicas
- 3.15pm - 3.45pm: Rachel Stevens
- 3.50pm - 3.55pm: Bambie Thug
- 4.25pm - 4.45pm:Cat Burns
- 5.15pm - 5.55pm: Alison Goldfrapp
- 6.30pm - 6.45pm: JoJo Siwa
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm: Rita Ora
- 8.30pm - 9pm: Sink The Pink Dancers
- 9pm - 10.15pm: Jessie Ware
Hayu Arena
- 12.55pm - 1.15pm: Supersaurus
- 1.40pm - 2.05pm: V
- 2.35pm - 3.05pm: Countess Luann
- 3.40pm - 4pm: Six The Musical
- 4.30pm - 5pm: Shaznay Lewis
- 5.30pm - 6.10pm: House Gospel Choir Ft Rozalla
- 6.40pm - 7.10pm: Louise
- 7.50pm - 8.50pm: Delta Goodrem
The Bump
- 1pm - 2pm: DJ MIMI
- 2pm - 3pm: My A Mehemi
- 3pm - 4pm: Lagoon Femsha YMA
- 4pm - 5pm: Girls Don’t Sync
- 5pm - 5.20pm: Amanda Lepore
- 5.20pm - 6.20pm: Doppelgang & Amber Viney Ard
- 6.20pm - 6.45pm: Gala
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm: Danny Howard
- 7.45pm - 8.45pm: Jodie Harsh
- 8.45pm - 10pm: Eats Everything
Pleasure Palace
- 12.30pm - 1.15pm: Move Your Frame
- 1.15pm - 2pm: Slaystation
- 2pm - 3pm: Kinky Kabaret
- 3pm - 3.45pm: The Divine Presents Man Up
- 3.45pm - 4.30pm: Blackstage x Gal Pals
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm: Barrioke
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm: Guilty Pleasures Minogue Mania
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm: Ginger Johnson presents: The M52S Ft Kate Butch, Banksie & Naomi
Carter
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm: Swiftogeddon
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: B:Rave (Club Classics on Brass Ft Rozalla)
Block Party
- 12.30pm - 1pm: Queerly Come Dancing
- 1pm - 2pm: Quiplash
- 2pm - 3pm: Don One Show
- 3pm - 4pm: Mel Blatt Ft Toy Box
- 4pm - 5pm: Harem Of No One
- 5pm - 6.30pm: Popola
- 6.30pm - 8pm: Pxssy Palace
Queertopia
- 12.30pm - 12.55pm: Arkuen
- 1.15pm - 1.40pm: Geo Jordan
- 2.10pm - 2.40pm: Walt Disco
- 3pm - 3.30pm: Toyah Delazy
- 3.50pm - 4.15pm: Bailey J Mills
- 4.30pm - 5pm: Nakhane
- 5.35pm - 6.15pm: Lynks
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Bright Light Bright Light
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm: Hard Cock Life
Pinkies
- 12.20pm - 12.50pm: Taylor Trash & The Gold Rush
- 12.50pm - 1.10pm: Ms Sharon Le Grand
- 1.20pm - 1.50pm: Fat Butcher
- 2pm - 2.45pm: Ginny Lemon
- 2.35pm - 3pm: Kate Cheka
- 3.10pm - 3.35pm: Dane Buckey
- 3.45pm - 4.25pm: A Man To Pet’s ‘Circus Du Catastrophe’
- 4.35pm - 5pm: Jodie Mitchell
- 5.10pm - 5.35pm: Alice Cocka Yne
- 5.45pm - 6.10pm: Sea Y Oné
- 6.20pm - 6.50pm: David Hoyle
- 7pm - 8pm: Karaoke By Not Ok
Funfair
- 12pm - 2pm: Dom Topics
- 2pm - 3.30pm: Cockles & Muscles
- 3.30pm - 5pm: Big Dyke Energy
- 5pm - 6.30pm: Queer Bruk
- 6.30pm - 8pm: Huns N Roses
Red Bull
- 12pm - 2pm: Queer Bruk
- 2pm - 4pm: Pxssy Palace
- 4pm - 6pm: Slicc N Thicc
- 6pm - 8pm: Queer House Party
Are there any tickets left for Mighty Hoopla?
Tickets are sold out for Saturday.
Tickets are still available for Sunday: you can currently get a pre-2pm ticket for around £65 and a general admission ticket for around £75. Check availability on Kaboodle here.
What time does Mighty Hoopla start and finish?
Doors open at 12pm and last entry is at 9pm. The music curfew on Saturday is 10.30pm and on Sunday it’s 10.15pm.
What’s the weather looking like?
While the weather for the rest of the week is looking pretty miserable, things are set to brighten up a little over the weekend. The Met Office reckons that it should stay mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday. Of the two days, Saturday is more likely to see a little rain.
Whatever the weather, be sure to prepare for quite a bit of mud. On X (FKA Twitter), the festival has been advising visitors to wear wellies or boots.
