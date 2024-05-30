Mighty Hoopla 2024 in Brockwell Park: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

This summer’s programme of festivals at south London’s Brockwell Park kicked off in a huge way over the Bank Holiday, with Project 6, Wide Awake, Cross the Tracks and City Splash. And that’s set to continue this weekend, with one of London’s most fun fests: Mighty Hoopla.

This year is shaping up to be the mightiest of Hooplas. The Saturday line-up features throwback headliners Nelly Furtado and En Vogue (as well as the likes of Slayyyter, Bananarama and Rebecca Black), while the Sunday is headed up by Jessie Ware, Rita Ora and Alison Goldfrapp. As always, lower down the line-up Mighty Hoopla is stacked with excellent names and events.

It should be noted that as of publication today (May 30), a decision is yet to be made on whether Mighty Hoopla is definitely going ahead. Heavy rainfall and last weekend’s festivals have apparently left Brockwell a bit worse for wear – it’s pretty muddy and wet. We’ll update this when we know more.

Assuming Mighty Hoopla 2024 goes ahead as planned, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s fest.

When and where is Mighty Hoopla?

It’ll take place on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 at Brockwell Park in south London.

What’s the full Mighty Hoopla lineup and set times?

Saturday June 1

Main Stage

2.45pm - 3.15pm: Bellah Mae

3.50pm - 4.20pm: Rebecca Black

4.50pm - 5.30pm: Eve

6.05pm - 6.55pm: Slayyyter

7.25pm - 7.33pm: Surprise Guest

8.10pm - 8.55pm: En Vogue

9.45pm - 10.30pm: Nelly Furtado

Hayu Arena

2.15pm - 3pm: Guilty Pleasures

2.15pm - 2.45pm: Tia Kofi

3.15pm - 3.40pm: Michelle Gayle

4.10pm - 4.20pm: Countess Luann

5.20pm - 5.50pm: Cher Lloyd

6.30pm - 7pm: B*witched

7.30pm - 8.10pm: Claire Richards

8.50pm - 9.30pm: Bananarama

The Bump

12.30pm - 1.45pm: Fancy Shews

1.45pm - 3pm: Polyglamourous

3pm - 4.15pm: Uokhun

4.15pm - 5.25pm: Michelle Manetti

5.30pm - 6.15pm: Georgia

6.15pm - 7.15pm: Gok Wan

7.15pm - 8.15pm: Hercules & Love Affair

8.15pm - 9.30pm: Maya Jane Coles

9.30pm - 10.30pm: Joshua James

Pleasure Palace

12.15pm - 1pm: Push The Button DJs

1pm - 2pm: Country Queen’s

2pm - 3pm: The George Michael Disco

3pm - 4pm: Bop To The Top - Disney Channel Anthems

4pm - 5pm: Butch, Please! Festival Al Kink!

5pm - 6pm: Mimi’s

6pm - 7pm: We Are Still Young The Emo Hour

7pm - 8pm: BeefMince

8pm - 9pm: Bongo’s Bingo

9pm - 10pm: Artful Dodger

Block Party

12pm - 12.30pm: Majorettes

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Party With Ginger

1.30pm - 2.30pm: Sexquisite

2.30pm - 3.30pm: Riff Raff Cabaret

3.30pm - 4.30pm: Pxssy Liquor

4.30pm - 5.30pm: Love Potion No.9

5.30pm - 6.30pm: The Cocoa Butter Club

6.30pm - 7.45pm: Slicc N Thicc

7.45pm - 9pm: Jungle Kitty

Queertopia

1.20pm - 1.40pm: Kuntessa

2.10pm - 2.35pm: Kwaye

3.20pm - 3.50pm: Karnage Kills

4.50pm - 5.20pm: Say Now

6pm - 6.30pm: Kamille

7.05pm - 7.50pm: Keiynan (Lonsdale)

7.50pm - 9pm - Polyglamourous

Pinkies

12.15pm - 12.45pm: Taylor Trash & The Gold Rush

12.45pm - 2.24pm: Raze Presents: Mr IMP & His Mandem

2.55pm - 3.10pm: Claudia Kariuki

3.20pm - 3.50pm: Emily Bampton

4pm - 4.30pm: Father JC

4.40pm - 5.10pm: Sikisa

5.20pm - 5.50pm: Mary O’Connell

6pm - 7.45pm: The Karaoke Hole

Funfair

12pm - 2pm: Brown Excellence

2pm - 3.30pm: What She Said

3.30pm - 5pm: Knickerbocker

5pm - 6.30pm: Dance Mums

6.30pm - 8pm: Gaff-e

Red Bull

12pm - 2pm: Queer Bruk

2pm - 4pm: Pxssy Palace

4pm - 6pm: Issa M-a.d Haus

6pm - 8pm: Queer House Party

Sunday June 2

Main Stage

1.15pm - 1.45pm: Beth McCarthy

2.15pm - 2.45pm: The Veronicas

3.15pm - 3.45pm: Rachel Stevens

3.50pm - 3.55pm: Bambie Thug

4.25pm - 4.45pm:Cat Burns

5.15pm - 5.55pm: Alison Goldfrapp

6.30pm - 6.45pm: JoJo Siwa

7.15pm - 8.15pm: Rita Ora

8.30pm - 9pm: Sink The Pink Dancers

9pm - 10.15pm: Jessie Ware

Hayu Arena

12.55pm - 1.15pm: Supersaurus

1.40pm - 2.05pm: V

2.35pm - 3.05pm: Countess Luann

3.40pm - 4pm: Six The Musical

4.30pm - 5pm: Shaznay Lewis

5.30pm - 6.10pm: House Gospel Choir Ft Rozalla

6.40pm - 7.10pm: Louise

7.50pm - 8.50pm: Delta Goodrem

The Bump

1pm - 2pm: DJ MIMI

2pm - 3pm: My A Mehemi

3pm - 4pm: Lagoon Femsha YMA

4pm - 5pm: Girls Don’t Sync

5pm - 5.20pm: Amanda Lepore

5.20pm - 6.20pm: Doppelgang & Amber Viney Ard

6.20pm - 6.45pm: Gala

6.45pm - 7.45pm: Danny Howard

7.45pm - 8.45pm: Jodie Harsh

8.45pm - 10pm: Eats Everything

Pleasure Palace

12.30pm - 1.15pm: Move Your Frame

1.15pm - 2pm: Slaystation

2pm - 3pm: Kinky Kabaret

3pm - 3.45pm: The Divine Presents Man Up

3.45pm - 4.30pm: Blackstage x Gal Pals

4.30pm - 5.30pm: Barrioke

5.30pm - 6.30pm: Guilty Pleasures Minogue Mania

6.30pm - 7.30pm: Ginger Johnson presents: The M52S Ft Kate Butch, Banksie & Naomi

Carter

7.30pm - 8.30pm: Swiftogeddon

8.45pm - 9.45pm: B:Rave (Club Classics on Brass Ft Rozalla)

Block Party

12.30pm - 1pm: Queerly Come Dancing

1pm - 2pm: Quiplash

2pm - 3pm: Don One Show

3pm - 4pm: Mel Blatt Ft Toy Box

4pm - 5pm: Harem Of No One

5pm - 6.30pm: Popola

6.30pm - 8pm: Pxssy Palace

Queertopia

12.30pm - 12.55pm: Arkuen

1.15pm - 1.40pm: Geo Jordan

2.10pm - 2.40pm: Walt Disco

3pm - 3.30pm: Toyah Delazy

3.50pm - 4.15pm: Bailey J Mills

4.30pm - 5pm: Nakhane

5.35pm - 6.15pm: Lynks

6.45pm - 7.30pm: Bright Light Bright Light

7.30pm - 8.30pm: Hard Cock Life

Pinkies

12.20pm - 12.50pm: Taylor Trash & The Gold Rush

12.50pm - 1.10pm: Ms Sharon Le Grand

1.20pm - 1.50pm: Fat Butcher

2pm - 2.45pm: Ginny Lemon

2.35pm - 3pm: Kate Cheka

3.10pm - 3.35pm: Dane Buckey

3.45pm - 4.25pm: A Man To Pet’s ‘Circus Du Catastrophe’

4.35pm - 5pm: Jodie Mitchell

5.10pm - 5.35pm: Alice Cocka Yne

5.45pm - 6.10pm: Sea Y Oné

6.20pm - 6.50pm: David Hoyle

7pm - 8pm: Karaoke By Not Ok

Funfair

12pm - 2pm: Dom Topics

2pm - 3.30pm: Cockles & Muscles

3.30pm - 5pm: Big Dyke Energy

5pm - 6.30pm: Queer Bruk

6.30pm - 8pm: Huns N Roses

Red Bull

12pm - 2pm: Queer Bruk

2pm - 4pm: Pxssy Palace

4pm - 6pm: Slicc N Thicc

6pm - 8pm: Queer House Party

Are there any tickets left for Mighty Hoopla?

Tickets are sold out for Saturday.

Tickets are still available for Sunday: you can currently get a pre-2pm ticket for around £65 and a general admission ticket for around £75. Check availability on Kaboodle here.

What time does Mighty Hoopla start and finish?

Doors open at 12pm and last entry is at 9pm. The music curfew on Saturday is 10.30pm and on Sunday it’s 10.15pm.

What’s the weather looking like?

While the weather for the rest of the week is looking pretty miserable, things are set to brighten up a little over the weekend. The Met Office reckons that it should stay mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday. Of the two days, Saturday is more likely to see a little rain.

Whatever the weather, be sure to prepare for quite a bit of mud. On X (FKA Twitter), the festival has been advising visitors to wear wellies or boots.

