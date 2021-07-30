The brunch brand will also be dishing out 100s of free egg sarnies in Shoreditch

Los Angeles brunch dons Eggslut are set to launch a brand new restaurant in Shoreditch this summer and what better way to celebrate than by creating a rather imposing-looking edible breakfast cloud.

Teaming up with culinary experimentalists and jelly-fellas Bompas & Parr, the mustard-hued cloud will apparently taste like vegan bacon and come parping out of an Eggslut food truck. Hang around it take a big gulp, why don't you? The truck will be situated in ​​Ely’s Yard off Brick Lane every day from 8.30am-3pm on August 2-11 before it tootles off to park up by the new Eggslut on nearby Leonard Street from August 12-14.

As well as letting you gulp the smell of brekkie, the truck will be serving up 100 free gourmet egg sarnies every day. If you don’t make the free buns, then you’ll be able to buy their other legendary offerings at 30% off, including the famous Fairfax sandwich with soft scrambled eggs, chives, caramelised onions, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo as well as a brand-new menu item, the Truffle-Portobello sandwich with eggs, smoked chipotle purée, portobello mushroom, black truffle and hollandaise. Mmm, eggy.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on The Slut (a coddled egg on potato purée in a glass jar) and hash browns with truffle and rosemary salt.

This year marks a decade since Eggslut launched in Los Angeles and the Leonard Street branch will be the third London location for the brunch brand, following their Notting Hill and Fitzrovia restaurants.

‘For us, it is a dream come true to launch Eggslut in Shoreditch which is a hotspot full of character and creativity,’ says Bruno Pires, Eggslut’s executive chef. ’We are looking forward to serving new and existing Eggslut brand fans and continue to propel the brand forward. We are really proud to be pioneering the trend of the humble egg and will continue to bring our gourmet concept to new areas of the UK.’

94 Leonard Street, EC2A 4RH

