If anywhere was going to get their second branch of The Ivy before other places in London have even got their first (seriously, when’s the Wood Green outpost coming? N22 has been ready for posh shepherd’s pie for years), it was always bound to be Chelsea.

Joining Ivy Chelsea Garden on the Kings Road will be London’s second branch of Ivy Asia, known not just for its Asian-inspired menu (think ‘extensive’ sushi and sashimi selections, miso black cod and wagyu beef with glazed shiitake mushroom) but also its flamboyant flooring, made of luminous green onyx. Topps Tiles could never.

Opening on July 30 – but already taking bookings – it will join the St Paul’s branch of Ivy Asia and seems set to be one for the Instagram crowd, with photo-friendly interiors and a mega cherry blossom tree framing the space. Elegance is kind of their thing.

It’ll also serve up some dishes that you can only get at this particular restaurant, including salmon sashimi with spiced yuzu and avocado salsa, Hunan-spiced pork ribs with sesame and coriander and for £36 the vegetarian Bonsai platter, which features truffled teriyaki and vegetable and shiso tempura. We really, really hope it’s served alongside a steaming bonsai tree like in their social media posts. If nothing else, it’d make sure that Monty Don popped in for a post Gardener’s World snack.

Ivy Asia, 201 King’s Road, SW3 5ED

