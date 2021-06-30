London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A food platter with a golden monkey model
Photographer: Ben Carpenter

Chelsea is getting its second branch of The Ivy and it’s a swanky Ivy Asia

There'll be a luminous green onyx floor, sushi + sashimi and a cherry blossom tree

By Leonie Cooper
Advertising

If anywhere was going to get their second branch of The Ivy before other places in London have even got their first (seriously, when’s the Wood Green outpost coming? N22 has been ready for posh shepherd’s pie for years), it was always bound to be Chelsea.

Joining Ivy Chelsea Garden on the Kings Road will be London’s second branch of Ivy Asia, known not just for its Asian-inspired menu (think ‘extensive’ sushi and sashimi selections, miso black cod and wagyu beef with glazed shiitake mushroom) but also its flamboyant flooring, made of luminous green onyx. Topps Tiles could never. 

Opening on July 30 – but already taking bookings – it will join the St Paul’s branch of Ivy Asia and seems set to be one for the Instagram crowd, with photo-friendly interiors and a mega cherry blossom tree framing the space. Elegance is kind of their thing. 

It’ll also serve up some dishes that you can only get at this particular restaurant, including salmon sashimi with spiced yuzu and avocado salsa, Hunan-spiced pork ribs with sesame and coriander and for £36 the vegetarian Bonsai platter, which features truffled teriyaki and vegetable and shiso tempura. We really, really hope it’s served alongside a steaming bonsai tree like in their social media posts. If nothing else, it’d make sure that Monty Don popped in for a post Gardener’s World snack. 

Ivy Asia, 201 King’s Road, SW3 5ED

These are the greatest restaurants in London

And these are the capital's newest restaurants 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Iconic Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.