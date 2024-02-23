The V&A is hiring an official Taylor Swift expert

Most of us have got that one ‘thing’ – that subject about which you can recite the entire Wikipedia page, or which would be your first choice of special subject if you ever went on ‘Mastermind’. And it could be anything – the TV show ‘Friends’, the life and work of your favourite author, a niche genre of music.

If your specialist subject would be Taylor Swift, we’ve got some exciting news. The V&A is looking to hire a Taylor Swift ‘Superfan Advisor’ – and applications are open now.

That’s right, you could be paid to talk and educate people about Tay and help inform the curation of future exhibitions, should your knowledge be up to scratch. If your application is successful, you’ll be invited to meet the curatorial team to share what you know.

In the run-up to the European leg of the Eras Tour, the museum is after someone who can share insight into the artistry behind handmade signs, Swift memorabilia and, of course, friendship bracelets.

But by the sounds of it, you’ll need a little more knowledge than naming Taylor’s hometown or the number of Grammys she’s won. Around 27 percent of British collectors think they’re more knowledgeable than an official expert, and around 19 percent consider their knowledge to be world class – that’s some treacherous competition.

Four other advisory roles are open for applications too, so if you’re ridiculously confident about your knowledge in emojis, tufting, drag or Crocs, there’s also a job op for you. Advisory roles for Pokémon cards, LEGO, Toby Jugs and ‘gorpcore’ clothing have already been filled.

Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said that ‘the new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today.’

So, feeling ‘Fearless’? You can apply to be the V&A’s Taylor Swift Superfan Advisor, or any of the other roles, on the V&A website here.

But if you don’t make the cut, don’t worry – you can ‘Shake It Off’ at one of these Taylor Swift themed walking tours which have just started across London. No ‘Bad Blood’ here.

