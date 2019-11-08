Dig out your plimsoles: this London gym has launched a school PE-themed workout

London is a sucker for nostalgia. The city has embraced its inner child like never before, offering frazzled adults everything from ballpit playgrounds, cereal for lunch, and all-night pyjama parties.

The latest activity to get the kidult treatment? Sport.

One London gym has announced a new run of sessions designed to recreate school PE classes – and it's hoping to make them fun.

There’ll be no tolerance for skiving off to smoke a ciggie or faking period pains here. Gymbox’s Gymnasium course will bring back those retro workouts you tried so very hard to avoid: from grappling across monkey bars, leaping across vaults and climbing that godawful hanging rope.

Retro gym kit is optional at this nostalgic fitness class, just don’t forget it – no-one should have to dig through lost property for the least soiled pair of shorts. You’re better than that.

Teacher’s pets can find Gymnasium at the Gymbox Farringdon site on Tuesdays at 7.15pm, and Gymbox Elephant & Castle on Thursdays at 6pm. Membership to Gymbox starts at £73 per month, or you can buy a £20 day pass.

Ah, PE. All those years avoiding it, now we’re actually paying to go through it.

