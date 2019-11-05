Donate your old coats to keep London’s homeless warm this winter

It’s time to Marie Kondo your jacket collection. Back for a ninth year, Wrap Up London is running a coat amnesty to help the capital’s homeless, refugees, children living in poverty and people fleeing domestic violence.

From Monday November 11 to November 13, coat collection points will pop up at tube stations including King’s Cross, London Bridge and Waterloo. You can also drop off any donations at the QEII Centre in Westminster, or at various Safestore locations around town.

Anything you can spare will be passed straight on to organisations that support vulnerable Londoners. Head to Wrap Up London’s website for a full list of collection points, and set aside some time this week to rummage through your coat rack – so that cosy number which hasn’t sparked joy since 2011 can go to someone in need of a warm jacket this winter.

Here are 28 more simple ways to make London better. And sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.