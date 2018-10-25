Don’t forget: the clocks go back this weekend

London’s baking hot summer is officially over this weekend, as the UK turns its clocks back an hour early on Sunday morning to Greenwich Mean Time. You’ll get an extra hour in bed, the mornings will be a bit lighter and the evenings will be darker sooner (just in time for Bonfire Night and Diwali). In fact, the next time we get this much daylight will be on Valentine’s Day next year.

To be honest, now that everyone’s phone updates automatically, you’ll probably hardly notice the change – but if you do want to mark the shifting of the seasons, you could do worse than spend a few hours watching Christian Marclay’s 24-hour video artwork ‘The Clock’, which is currently playing at Tate Modern. And spare a thought for Steve Jaggs, keeper of the clocks at the Houses of Parliament, whose team will be spending the whole of this weekend putting back the Palace of Westminster’s 2,000 timepieces.

