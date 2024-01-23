Eight London gastropubs have been named the best in the UK

[title]
London pubs have stormed the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs of 2024 list, with eight city spots making the cut.
The overall list was topped by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk, and the highest ranking London gastropub was Highgate's Red Lion and Sun, which came in at number six and is known for its Sunday roasts, as well as its daily changing menu.
Other London pubs in the top 50 included Fulham’s Harwood Arms (at number 12), Islington’s The Baring (26), The Bull and Last in Dartmouth Park (31) and a new entry for Kentish Town’s The Parakeet – which only opened last year – at number 36.
Our 2023 review of The Parakeet praised its ‘rich, interesting food, elegantly presented’, while the Harwood Arms is London’s only Michelin-starred pub. Open since 2009, we recently revisited the pub to feast upon its ‘luxe game-focused menu’, and gave it a worthy five stars.
You can also find Chelsea’s Cadogan Arms at 40, Mayfair’s Guinea Grill at 43, and finally The Canton Arms in Stockwell at 46. This is the sixteenth annual Top 50 Gastropubs list, and last year’s highest ranking London pub was the Red Lion and Sun again, which this year has climbed up four spots from its previous position at number ten.
The Top 50 Gastropubs of 2024 are:
1. The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge
2. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock
3. The Mariners, Rock
4. The Fordwich Arms, Canterbury
5. The Sportsman, Seasalter
6. The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate, London
7. Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland
8. The Star Inn, Harome
9. Freemasons at Wiswell, Wiswell
10. The Hand & Flowers, Marlow
11. Heft, High Newton
12. The Harwood Arms, Fulham, London
13. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
14. The Rat Inn, Hexham
15. The Bridge Arms, Canterbury
16. The Dog at Wingham, Wingham
17. The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
18. The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market
19. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
20. Pyne Arms, Barnstaple
21. The Coach, Marlow
22. The Beehive, White Waltham
23. The Broad Chare, Newcastle
24. The Edinburgh Castle, Manchester
25. The Three Horseshoes, Batcombe
26. The Baring, Islington, London
27. The Kentish Hare, Tunbridge Wells
28. The Pipe & Glass Inn, Beverley
29. The White Swan at Fence, Fence
30. The Longs Arms, Bath
31. The Bull & Last, Islington, London
32. The Black Bear, Usk
33. The Dog & Gun Inn, Skelton
34. The Woolpack, Stroud
35. The Barrington Boar, Barrington
36. The Parakeet, Kentish Town, London
37. The Masons Arms, Knowstone
38. The Abbey Inn, Byland
39. The Black Bull, Sedbergh
40. The Cadogan Arms, Chelsea, London
41. The Bulls Head, Craswall
42. The Loch and The Tyne, Windsor
43. The Guinea Grill, Mayfair, London
44. The Dew Drop Inn, Hurley
45. The Killingworth Castle, Wootton
46. The Canton Arms, Stockwell, London
47. The Double Red Duke, Clanfield
48. The Duncombe Arms, Ashbourne
49. The Scran & Scallie, Edinburgh
50. The Bull, Charlbury
You can find out more about this year’s ranking of Britain’s best gastropubs here. Otherwise check out Time Out’s list of the best gastropubs in London.
