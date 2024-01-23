Eight London gastropubs have been named the best in the UK

The top London boozer with food can be found in Highgate

London pubs have stormed the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs of 2024 list, with eight city spots making the cut.

The overall list was topped by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk, and the highest ranking London gastropub was Highgate's Red Lion and Sun, which came in at number six and is known for its Sunday roasts, as well as its daily changing menu.

Other London pubs in the top 50 included Fulham’s Harwood Arms (at number 12), Islington’s The Baring (26), The Bull and Last in Dartmouth Park (31) and a new entry for Kentish Town’s The Parakeet – which only opened last year – at number 36.

Our 2023 review of The Parakeet praised its ‘rich, interesting food, elegantly presented’, while the Harwood Arms is London’s only Michelin-starred pub. Open since 2009, we recently revisited the pub to feast upon its ‘luxe game-focused menu’, and gave it a worthy five stars.

You can also find Chelsea’s Cadogan Arms at 40, Mayfair’s Guinea Grill at 43, and finally The Canton Arms in Stockwell at 46. This is the sixteenth annual Top 50 Gastropubs list, and last year’s highest ranking London pub was the Red Lion and Sun again, which this year has climbed up four spots from its previous position at number ten.

The Top 50 Gastropubs of 2024 are:

1. The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge

2. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock

3. The Mariners, Rock

4. The Fordwich Arms, Canterbury

5. The Sportsman, Seasalter

6. The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate, London

7. Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland

8. The Star Inn, Harome

9. Freemasons at Wiswell, Wiswell

10. The Hand & Flowers, Marlow

11. Heft, High Newton

12. The Harwood Arms, Fulham, London

13. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton

14. The Rat Inn, Hexham

15. The Bridge Arms, Canterbury

16. The Dog at Wingham, Wingham

17. The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

18. The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market

19. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

20. Pyne Arms, Barnstaple

21. The Coach, Marlow

22. The Beehive, White Waltham

23. The Broad Chare, Newcastle

24. The Edinburgh Castle, Manchester

25. The Three Horseshoes, Batcombe

26. The Baring, Islington, London

27. The Kentish Hare, Tunbridge Wells

28. The Pipe & Glass Inn, Beverley

29. The White Swan at Fence, Fence

30. The Longs Arms, Bath

31. The Bull & Last, Islington, London

32. The Black Bear, Usk

33. The Dog & Gun Inn, Skelton

34. The Woolpack, Stroud

35. The Barrington Boar, Barrington

36. The Parakeet, Kentish Town, London

37. The Masons Arms, Knowstone

38. The Abbey Inn, Byland

39. The Black Bull, Sedbergh

40. The Cadogan Arms, Chelsea, London

41. The Bulls Head, Craswall

42. The Loch and The Tyne, Windsor

43. The Guinea Grill, Mayfair, London

44. The Dew Drop Inn, Hurley

45. The Killingworth Castle, Wootton

46. The Canton Arms, Stockwell, London

47. The Double Red Duke, Clanfield

48. The Duncombe Arms, Ashbourne

49. The Scran & Scallie, Edinburgh

50. The Bull, Charlbury

You can find out more about this year’s ranking of Britain’s best gastropubs here. Otherwise check out Time Out’s list of the best gastropubs in London.

