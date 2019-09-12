Eurostar is selling tickets to Paris and Brussels for just £29

Sure, you’ve still got a burnt scalp from holidaying in Mallorca and you’re only half-way through paying off that last-minute trip to Bali. But it’s never too early to start planning your next break, if Eurostar has anything to say about it.

As part of the company’s big sale, one-way tickets to Paris, Lille, Calais and Brussels currently cost £29, with trips to Amsterdam or Rotterdam coming in at £35.

If you really fancy splashing out, Standard Premier tickets are available for £7 more one-way, and will get you a light meal and that extra bit of legroom.

Done Paris more times than the Kardashian-Jenners? Bought ten Christmases’ worth of wood carvings at the Brussels Christmas Market already? They’ve thought about that too.

Travel to Bruges, Antwerp and Ghent can be arranged with an ‘Any Belgian Station’ ticket from £39 each way, or £79 in Standard Premier. So you can walk in Colin Farrell’s footsteps or immerse yourself in the Middle Ages for a change.

Tickets purchased are valid from October 1 to January 17, which gives you an extra bit of breathing space to pay off that aforementioned Bali trip.

But *time klaxon*: the offer is only available until September 23. So round up your pals, before they start getting ideas about buying something four-legged, and book that annual leave ahead of your other half getting ideas about a spontaneous trip to watch the Rugby World Cup... in Japan.

Au revoir.

